Veteran Actor Mushtaq Khan, Known For His Role In <i>Welcome</i>, Dies At 56

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his supporting roles in films such as Welcome, has died at the age of 56 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

His funeral will take place tomorrow.

Who Was Mushtaq Khan?

Mushtaq Khan was born in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. Over the years, he worked across films and television and became a familiar face to audiences. He was particularly remembered for his role as a disabled hockey player in Welcome (2007).

Some of his other popular movies include Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Aashiqui (1990), Hera Pheri (2000), Jodi No. 1 (2001), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Khiladi 786 (2012), Stree (2018), Badhaai Do (2022), Gadar 2 (2023), Stree 2 (2024), and Baby John (2024).

His Kidnapping Case

In November 2024, Mushtaq made headlines after he was reportedly kidnapped while travelling on the Delhi-Meerut highway. According to PTI, he had been invited to Meerut on the pretext of attending an award function but was allegedly taken to a remote location near Bijnor after arriving in Delhi. His business partner Shivam Yadav said at the time that the actor was held captive and tortured for several hours, with the kidnappers allegedly demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

Mushtaq eventually managed to get away after hearing the morning Azaan. He then sought help from local residents.

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