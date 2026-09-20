'<i>Ek Chamat Maaro</i>': Salman Khan Asks Actresses To Take A Stand Against Inappropriate Shots By Paps

Salman Khan wants actresses to push back when paparazzi cross the line. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, the actor had a blunt suggestion for women who do not want to be photographed from intrusive angles – “just give them a slap.”

Salman raised the issue while speaking to Mahhi Vij on the show. He pointed out how some photographers wait for celebrities outside cars and deliberately focus their cameras on parts of their bodies. According to Salman, not every actress is comfortable with such pictures, even though the images continue to be clicked and shared online.

“Who are these people? I am saying this to all the girls who don't like this; wherever it happens, just give them a slap. Ask them to take the same shot of their mothers or sisters and put it on social media. Disgusting people. Who made them so big? Who gave them a press card? What is their mentality? Some people want to do it and don't mind it at all, but 90 percent of the girls I know, and those who have become mothers now and are married, never wanted this earlier, and they don't want this even now. Still, they keep doing this. I want to see these guys trying to take back shots. If I find out who they are, then… It's about everyone: actors, influencers, and politicians too,” Salman said.

The actor also recalled seeing Saiee Manjrekar, his Dabangg co-star, become uncomfortable because of such photography. He mentioned Neha Dhupia and said she had fired photographers over similar behaviour. Salman further recalled an incident involving his niece, saying a picture was taken from behind while she was walking and later posted with the caption, “Guess Who?”

Before making his point about the paparazzi, Salman described the kind of shots he was referring to. “Mahhi, do you know, nowadays there is a new trend: when you are getting out of your car, the camera is focusing on your thighs, and while sitting in the car it focuses on your (gestures towards backside). Only so that the paparazzi get a hip shot. They take a shot from behind, which none of the heroines like. There must be a few who would allow that, but what about the rest who don't like it? In between, I saw Saiee Manjrekar, who worked with us in Dabangg; she became so awkward due to this. Neha Dhupia fired them. Even my own niece was walking, and this shot was taken from behind. Why? And then they captioned it as, ‘Guess Who?',” he said

Salman Khan Compares Paparazzi Shots With Bigg Boss Cameras

Salman then brought up the way contestants are filmed inside the Bigg Boss house. He said the show has 108 cameras but claimed that its camera crew does not use them to capture women in an inappropriate way.

He said, “In this show, there are 108 cameras. One cameraman has never taken an untoward shot. You guys are in compromising positions all the time. We will never put a woman down or show something like this. People call Bigg Boss a controversial, aggressive, and challenging show, but this doesn't happen.”

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.