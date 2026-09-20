<i>KBC 18</i>: Gaurav Kapoor's <i>Sooryavansham</i> Kheer Joke Leaves Amitabh Bachchan Amused

A simple promise of dinner at Amitabh Bachchan's house soon turned into a full-blown joke about kheer on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Comedians Gaurav Gupta and Gaurav Kapoor could not resist bringing up Big B's 1999 film Sooryavansham, which has become closely associated with its much-discussed kheer scene.

The September 18 episode featured Gaurav Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor and Varun Grover as special guests. The comedians kept the mood light as they played the quiz with Amitabh Bachchan and also spoke about their connection with the long-running show.

The trio crossed the Rs 5 lakh mark before entering the Super Sandook round. The comedians had 90 seconds to answer 10 questions in the round and managed to get all of them right, earning Rs 1 lakh. They chose to use the 50:50 lifeline instead of taking the money.

Big B had already made them a promise – if they completed all 10 questions successfully, he would invite them home for dinner.

That was enough for Gaurav Gupta to bring up the one thing many viewers associate with Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham. He jokingly asked the actor if there would be kheer at the dinner.

Gaurav Kapoor then recalled how the film had affected his own relationship with the dessert. “Ever since I watched that film, whenever kheer is made at home, the person who made it has to taste it first,” he joked.

What Is The Sooryavansham Kheer Scene?

Released in 1999, Sooryavansham stars Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles as Bhanu Pratap and his son Heera. The story follows Heera, who is rejected by his father but eventually builds a successful life of his own. The family later moves towards a reconciliation.

The kheer enters the story when Heera's son Sonu gives some kheer to his grandfather, Bhanu Pratap. Deshraj then accuses Heera of trying to poison his father through the dessert. The misunderstanding is eventually cleared when Bhanu Pratap reveals that Deshraj was actually behind the poisoning.

The film's repeated television appearances over the years have also made the kheer scene a familiar pop-culture reference, which is exactly what the comedians played on during KBC 18.

But the kheer jokes were not the only Amitabh Bachchan film reference of the evening.

The comedians also asked the actor to recreate his famous Sholay dialogue, “Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti?”

The line comes from a lighter scene in Ramesh Sippy's 1975 classic. Amitabh played Jai, who, along with his friend Veeru, meets Basanti, the talkative tanga driver played by Hema Malini.