<i>Mysaa</i> Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna's Fierce Character Is Ready To Declare War

Rashmika Mandanna has unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Mysaa, offering a glimpse into a character that is unlike any role she has played before. The actor steps into the role of a Gond woman who is forced to face societal barriers and several challenges, but refuses to back down.

The teaser introduces Mysaa as a woman who chooses to fight against everything that stands in her way. Her character has a fierce and determined side, with her decision to declare war setting the stage for a story of resistance and survival.

Rashmika's physical transformation is one of the highlights of the teaser. She is seen fighting with intensity and taking on demanding underwater action sequences. The actor brings a raw quality to Mysaa, giving the character a strong screen presence.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Rashmika wrote, "The Mysaa you are about to meet... is unlike anything you've seen before. And somewhere in all of that... there's a storm waiting to come out. I cannot wait for you guys to experience her story. 27.11.26 worldwide in cinemas."

Directed by debutant filmmaker Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is produced by Ajay Saipureddy, Anil Sayapureddy and Veerasai Gopa under the banner of Unformula Films. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography.

The film also features Eshwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh, among others.

Mysaa is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

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