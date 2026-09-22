"What Is This Wildness?": Vijay Deverakonda Praises Rashmika Mandanna's <i>Mysaa</i> Teaser

If there were a trophy for the best husband, Vijay Deverakonda might already have a strong claim to it. The actor recently gave fans another glimpse of his supportive side as he reacted to wife Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Mysaa. Vijay took to Instagram Stories to reshare the teaser of the film and had nothing but praise for what he saw.

Sharing the teaser, Vijay gave a special shout-out to Rashmika and her new project. The actor wrote, “Mysaaaa. What is this wildness? This is terrific. (sic)” He also referred to the hip injury Rashmika suffered while working on the film and added a sweet request for his wife, saying, “Just no more injuries please.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

Rashmika had suffered a hip injury while shooting a song for Mysaa. The break that followed the injury also gave the actor some unexpected time at home with Vijay. Since their wedding, the couple had found it difficult to spend much time together because of their respective work commitments.

Speaking about the break, Rashmika told Hindustan Times, “We didn't get to see each other for three months after the wedding; we would just speak on the phone. This was the universe's way of saying, calm down, I will keep you at home now. This is the most time we have spent together and it was strange but nice. He likes watching serious shows and K-dramas are my thing, so now we watch both. I have managed to convert him already.”

The couple got married on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Vijay and Rashmika have also shared the screen in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

The two actors will also reunite on-screen for their upcoming project Ranabaali. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16.

Coming back to Mysaa, the film marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Rawindra Pulle. The project is produced by Ajay Saipureddy, Anil Sayapureddy and Veerasai Gopa under the banner of Unformula Films.

The cast also includes Eshwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh.

Mysaa will hit cinema halls on November 27.