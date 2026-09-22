Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji Dies At 75, Family Seeks Privacy

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, has died at the age of 75. The family confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon."

The family also requested privacy as they mourned her loss. "The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief."

Rani has often spoken about the close bond she shared with her mother. Krishna was also a major source of inspiration for Rani's performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, in which the actor played a Bengali mother fighting to get her children back.

Speaking at a promotional event for the film in 2023, Rani revealed that while she had studied references related to the real-life story, much of her portrayal was inspired by her own mother.

"As an actor, I wanted to being my interpretation to the character. I didn't want too much of baggage and have people find similarities between my role and the real person."

"Ashima had many tapes recorded of Sagarika, and I saw those for some references, but the rest of the character is actually based on my mum. She's the most Bengali person I know... Be it feeding us with her hands, putting a tikka on us... I drew strength and inspiration from my mother," Rani said.

Krishna Mukerji was a former playback singer and was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, who co-founded Filmalaya Studios. Ram Mukerjee died in 2017.

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