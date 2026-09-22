Advertisement

AR Rahman And Michael Jackson Were Working On A Song For Rajinikanth's Enthiran, Reveals S Thaman

AR Rahman and Michael Jackson had designed a song for Rajinikanth, and the King of Pop had even signed a deal, said composer S Thaman

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
AR Rahman And Michael Jackson Were Working On A Song For Rajinikanth's <i>Enthiran</i>, Reveals S Thaman
AR Rahman and Michael Jackson.
Instagram

AR Rahman and Michael Jackson are two music icons who continue to inspire generations. But few know that the duo came close to collaborating on a song once, and that too for a Rajinikanth film. Composer S Thaman recalled how an AR Rahman-Michael Jackson collaboration was in the works for Rajinikanth's sci-fi film Enthiran, only to be derailed by the King of Pop's death.

S Thaman On AR Rahman And Michael Jackson

Speaking with Honest Townhall about international collaborations, S Thaman recalled how AR Rahman and Jackson were set to work together on a track.

“AR Rahman had actually planned a single with Michael Jackson. They met, they designed a song, both of them wanted to compose a song for Rajinikanth. He had signed the deal in May, but Michael Jackson died in June,” Thaman revealed.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, months before Enthiran's release. The S Shankar directorial featured Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles. The soundtrack by AR Rahman featured the widely popular song Kilimanjaro.

S Thaman To Work With Hanumankind?

Speaking of international collaborations, S Thaman revealed that he is in talks with rapper Hanumankind for a track.

He declined to reveal more about his upcoming project with the Bengaluru-based artiste. “I spoke with him already. So much talk is going on. I can't say which film, but we are just waiting for the opportunity,” the National Award-winning composer said.

Hanumankind is known for tracks such as Big Dawgs and the title track of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar.

S Thaman also disclosed that an international crossover song was in discussions for his recent project, Game Changer. The makers wanted to bring in pop icon Britney Spears for a track in the Ram Charan-starrer.

The composer said that there were plans to bring in Spears for the dance number Dope, as well as release an English-language international single alongside the movie. However, the plan was cancelled after the film got delayed.

Game Changer, directed by S Shankar, faced multiple release delays before releasing in January 2025.

S Thaman has composed the soundtrack for several hit films, mainly in Tamil and Telugu cinema. His famous projects include Ala Vaikuntapuramulo, Dookudu, and Yuvarathnaa.

Also Read I Allu Arjun And Atlee's Raaka Sets Guinness World Record Before Release

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Ar Rahman, Michael Jackson, S Thaman
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com