AR Rahman Adds Mumbai, Delhi Shows To The Wonderment Tour. Check Out Dates And Venue

Two-time Academy Award and Grammy-winning composer-songwriter AR Rahman is officially touring in support of his smash-hit live IP, 'The Wonderment Tour,' once again this year.

What's Happening

The legendary maestro will meet unprecedented fan demand by taking over Mumbai's iconic Jio World Garden on November 1, 2026, followed by an equally massive stadium-grade showcase at Delhi's Backyard Sports Club on November 21, 2026.

While Rahman previously debuted the initial global premiere of 'The Wonderment Tour' in 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to an audience of over 50,000, he has not yet announced a date for this specific tour in the capital. The upcoming November showcase will officially mark the tour's highly anticipated Delhi debut.

Opening up about the tour, he said, "The wonderment continues with new wonders of songs, arrangements, and energy. Delhi and Mumbai have always been places of charm, where I love sharing my music with my amazing musicians and singers. Looking forward to sharing this beautiful journey of wonderment with Delhi and Mumbai."



Background

Tickets are available exclusively on District by Zomato. The exclusive pre-sale will be available to all Mastercard cardholders from September 12, 2026, 12 PM IST to September 16, 2026, 12 PM IST.

General ticket sales open on September 16, 2026, at 1:00 PM IST.

AR Rahman, meanwhile, remains busy with a packed lineup of upcoming projects. The acclaimed composer is part of the musical team for the two-part mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 & 2.