Shah Rukh Khan To Feature In AR Rahman's Asha Bhosle Tribute Video

Shah Rukh Khan will feature in the upcoming tribute music video dedicated to late legendary singer Asha Bhosle, AR Rahman announced on X on Sunday.

Rahman, who is spearheading the tribute project, thanked the actor for coming on board for the project.

"A heartfelt thank you to dear Shah Rukh Khan for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video," Rahman wrote.

In June, Rahman released the teaser of his tribute song for Bhosle.

"On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries," Rahman wrote in an X post.

The teaser featured Bhosle herself in a recording studio alongside Rahman.

"Around the world, we celebrate musical legends. We are blessed to have one of our own, an artist whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions, and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy. This is our humble offering to Asha ji. May her music continue to inspire hearts for generations to come," he wrote in the caption.

Bhosle died on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai.

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