'We Need Shah Rukh Khan On The Couch': Emotional Fans React As <i>Koffee With Karan</i> Returns For Its Final Season

Karan Johar is all set to bring back his iconic Koffee With Karan, this time for its ninth and final season. The makers unveiled a special glimpse featuring Karan Johar sharing an emotional message as he says his final goodbye with this season.

In the heartfelt video that Karan Johar shared, he is heard saying, "It was June 2004 when I told my dad that I really wanted to host a talk show. I wanted to host two celebrities or stars and have an informal, candid chat with them. He told me, 'Karan, you are going to call your friends, talk to them, something that you do every day anyway. Who will pay you for that?'"

He continued, "He passed away that same month, actually. On 26 June. The very first day I shot for it was 16 August 2004. And I'm here now, eight seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later. A lot happened. I called lovers. I called friends. I called families. I called lovers who went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married. I put an end to the careers of national icons. I am living with the term 'nepo' even today. Conjecture became a national word. So much happened."

"Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, they always ask me, 'When is the next season of Koffee With Karan?' I wonder why they never ask me, 'When is my next feature film?' But whatever it was, it gave me so much. I reached a point in my life where I realised all good things must come to an end. This will be my very last season of Koffee With Karan."

Now, social media is flooded with comments and emotional reactions.

One user wrote, "Please don't take this away from me." Lots demanded Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol for the last episode. One wrote, "Hopefully SRK and Kajol will be the last guests since he started with them. Hopefully, he'll finish the last season out with them," while another commented, "If this is the last season!! We need SRK on the couch." Reacting emotionally, one wrote, "Last? Crying."

The show premieres on October 14.

Also Read: Karan Johar Announces Koffee With Karan Season 9 'One Last Time', Streaming Date Revealed