Karan Johar Announces <i>Koffee With Karan</i> Season 9 'One Last Time', Streaming Date Revealed

Koffee With Karan has remained a fan-favourite chat show for decades, keeping audiences hooked with its unfiltered revelations, fiery rapid-fire rounds and headline-making moments. Karan Johar is all set to bring back the glamour, gossip and candid conversations with the ninth and final season.

The makers unveiled a special glimpse featuring Karan Johar sharing an emotional message as he says his final goodbye with this season.

The show, which first aired in 2004, has now reached the end of the road with its final season.

Speaking about the final season, Karan Johar, Host and Creator of Koffee With Karan, said, "There are some journeys you don't plan to end, you simply know, somewhere deep within you, when it is time to let them go. Koffee With Karan has been an extraordinary part of my life. It has given me friendships, memories, moments of complete madness, a lot of love and, yes, its fair share of controversy!"

"But through all of it, what has remained constant is the audience. They have laughed with us, debated us, trolled us, celebrated us and, most importantly, kept coming back for another cup. Saying goodbye is emotional, but it also feels right. This final season is my way of raising the mug one last time with gratitude, with love and with everyone who has made Koffee With Karan what it is. So, come have one last cup of Koffee with me. One last time," he added.

The Emotional Video

In the heartfelt video that Karan Johar shared, he is heard saying, "It was June 2004 when I told my dad that I really wanted to host a talk show. I wanted to host two celebrities or stars and have an informal, candid chat with them. He told me, 'Karan, you are going to call your friends, talk to them, something that you do every day anyway. Who will pay you for that?'"

He continued, "He passed away that same month, actually. On 26 June. The very first day I shot for it was 16 August 2004. And I'm here now, eight seasons later, 22 years later, 161 episodes later. A lot happened. I called lovers. I called friends. I called families. I called lovers who went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married. I put an end to the careers of national icons. I am living with the term 'nepo' even today. Conjecture became a national word. So much happened."

"Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, they always ask me, 'When is the next season of Koffee With Karan?' I wonder why they never ask me, 'When is my next feature film?' But whatever it was, it gave me so much. I reached a point in my life where I realised all good things must come to an end. This will be my very last season of Koffee With Karan."

Guest List

There has been a lot of chatter regarding the Koffee with Karan Season 9 guest list lately. From Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna gracing the couch, the rumours have been endless. The official confirmation will now get revealed as the show premieres on October 14.

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