<i>Koffee With Karan 9</i> Tentative Guest List: Ahaan-Aneet, Vijay-Rashmika, And More

Koffee With Karan has remained a fan-favourite chat show for decades, keeping audiences hooked with its unfiltered revelations, fiery rapid-fire rounds and headline-making moments. Karan Johar is all set to bring back the glamour, gossip and candid conversations with the ninth season of his show around Diwali.

While the season is yet to go on floors, a list of who might take the famous couch has already surfaced on social media, and it has certainly got fans talking. Shared on Reddit, the unverified guest list suggests some of Bollywood's biggest names and much-awaited reunions.

From the Dil Chahta Hai gang to Vijay Deverakonda, the upcoming season promises plenty of entertaining conversations and potentially headline-making moments.

Let's have a look at the full tentative guest list of Koffee With Karan 9.

Koffee With Karan 9 Guest List

Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh

Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh are rumoured to appear together for the first time on Koffee With Karan 9.

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion

One of the biggest talking points from the tentative list is the possibility of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Akshaye Khanna sharing the couch. We may get to see a Dil Chahta Hai reunion on KWK 9 as the film completes 25 years.

Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are reportedly on the list as well. Fans may get to see their off-screen chemistry as they share the couch in one of the episodes.

Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaya Bachchan

The rumoured list gets even more interesting as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan are also said to be among the guests on one of the episodes. They might be arriving to celebrate 25 years of the family drama, which will be in December 2026.

Akshay Kumar And Ajay Devgn

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who will be seen in Golmaal 5, could also appear together. The 90s superstars are definitely going to leave you ROFL.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are also said to be part of the lineup. They will be making their first appearance on TV after marriage on Koffee With Karan 9. Expect some interesting stories about their wedding and daughter, Saraayah.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna

One pairing that may send social media into overdrive is Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The two tied the knot not too long ago and will make their first appearance as a married couple. Expect some interesting stories about their relationship and marital life on the show.

Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon

The list also has Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as another possible pairing. The new besties in town are set to offer some fun conversations on Koffee With Karan 9 as guests.

Samay Raina And Farah Khan

The most unexpected name on the list, comedian Samay Raina, is rumoured to appear with filmmaker Farah Khan. The episode is going to be filled with a lot of humour and wit.

Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor

B-town besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor could also appear together on Koffee With Karan 9 this season. You can get a peek into some unknown stories about their friendship.

Lakshya And Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya are also rumoured to share the couch on Koffee With Karan 9. The two are going to share the screen in Lag Jaa Gale alongside Tiger Shroff.

To be clear, none of this has been officially confirmed. The list is reportedly from Reddit, and the makers are yet to announce the Season 9 lineup and there is no guarantee that these pairings will actually happen. Karan himself has only confirmed that the show is coming back around Diwali.

If the list turns out to be true, Koffee With Karan 9 could bring together Bollywood veterans, young stars, celebrity couples, South Indian actors and digital creators. The diverse mix could add a fresh flavour to the long-running chat show.