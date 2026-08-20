Sunidhi Chauhan Calls Amitabh Bachchan Her 'First Crush', His Reply Leaves The Singer Blushing

Amitabh Bachchan is back on the hot seat as Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 is in full swing. The latest celebrity guests to appear on the show were Sunidhi Chauhan and Prasoon Joshi. In a promo shared by SonyLiv on Instagram, Sunidhi Chauhan confessed that Amitabh Bachchan was her first crush.

Sunidhi Chauhan said, "We have seen you in so many different avatars. You are Santa Claus to me. You were my first crush."

To which Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Aapko humpe crush tha, yeh ab bata rahi hain aap, tab nahi bataya (You're telling me now that you had a crush on me; you didn't tell me back then)."

And that response left the singer visibly blushing.

The promo then continues to show Sunidhi Chauhan singing Yeh Mera Dil from the 2006 film Don. The song originally featured in the classic Don (1978), in which Amitabh Bachchan played the titular character.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan has become synonymous with the TV show. Fans across generations watch the show with equal zest and vigour.

Meanwhile, the 83-year-old host pushes himself beyond limits. In his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote he shot for 24 hours for KBC.

In his blog, he wrote, "... aaaahhhh .. got hold of time in time .. finished work at 7 am this morning .. of work that began at 7 am yesterday .. but the importance of its presentation and its timely work was necessary .. so DID IT .. but more the relief of having connected with the daily routine of the Blog and the Ef .."

He added, "I shall retire now, get some food in the belly .. hit a pillow for a while for, tomorrow, the 6th Aug, is another early call .. the first broadcast date for KBC is announced .. and missing that would mean a job replacement for me .. so off to do what needs to be done."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

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