After Defender Octa, Amitabh Bachchan Seen Driving Mahindra BE 6: Watch Video

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan appears to have added another interesting vehicle to his garage. After recently being spotted in a Land Rover Defender Octa, the actor has now been snapped driving a Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV, finished in a striking shade of red. A video of the actor driving the electric SUV has surfaced online, drawing attention from both automotive enthusiasts and fans alike.

What makes the sighting particularly noteworthy is that the vehicle is reportedly registered in Amitabh Bachchan's name, indicating that this isn't merely a temporary drive or event-related appearance. The development also highlights the growing acceptance of electric vehicles among high-profile personalities in India.

Amitabh Bachchan's Red Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 is among the company's newest generation of electric. Designed on Mahindra's dedicated electric architecture, the SUV stands out for its futuristic styling, connected features, and long-range capabilities. The red example seen in the video appears to match one of the more eye-catching shades available on the BE 6, making it stand out even further in traffic.

Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Drives 635 HP Defender Octa At 83 Years Old: Video

Not The First Premium Vehicle In The Collection

The recent BE 6 sighting follows images of Amitabh Bachchan driving the Land Rover Defender Octa, one of the most performance-oriented versions of the Defender lineup. Over the years, the actor has been associated with a wide range of luxury and performance vehicles, spanning multiple brands and segments.

Mahindra BE 6: New Sporteq Variants Launched

Recently, the Indian manufacturer has introduced the BE6 Sporteq in India at a starting price of Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom with BaaS), without BaaS, the prices start at Rs 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This iteration of the electric SUV gets special edition models like the Launch Edition and the BE6 Sporteq Four, expanding the lineup of electric SUVs, which already had the Formula E Edition and the Batman Edition. However, this particular version differentiates itself not just through aesthetic changes, but also with updates to the technology and dashboard layout.

The Mahindra BE6 Sporteq Launch Edition features a three-screen setup, including a display for the front passenger, which is not available in the standard version. The third screen can be used for gaming and karaoke, as per the automaker. The manufacturer has also added a Sporteq plaque on the center console signifying its unique nature.