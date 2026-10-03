Kia Sorento First Drive Review: A Lot to Like, But Look Beyond the Size

Can a large SUV deliver the comfort, performance and practicality that its size seems to promise? Kia has brought the Sorento to India with two very different powertrains. A 2.2-litre diesel and a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid. I drove both across city roads, highways, hill routes and rough patches to see how the Sorento performs beyond its extensive equipment list. Here's what stood out.

Design And Features

The Sorento follows the design direction seen on Kia's newer models, so there is an immediate sense of familiarity. It looks modern, with vertically stacked LED headlamps, distinctive daytime running lights, a prominent grille and an upright stance. The 19-inch alloy wheels add some visual presence, while the rear gets vertically positioned LED tail lamps, an integrated spoiler and a hidden rear wiper. A panoramic sunroof and powered tailgate add to the convenience.

At 4,815mm long, the Sorento is a substantial SUV. However, its dimensions can set expectations that the cabin does not entirely fulfil. Inside, the layout is familiar Kia, with a strong focus on technology. Higher variants get twin 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, along with a head-up display, wireless charging, USB-C ports across all three rows and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Also Read: BYD's Luxury Brand Denza Officially Confirms India Entry

There is also a digital rear-view mirror, 360-degree camera, built-in dashcam and Kia's AI-powered voice assistant. Safety equipment includes Level 2+ ADAS with 29 driver-assistance features and up to 10 airbags on the top variants. Multiple drive and terrain modes are also available.

One feature that stands out for long-distance driving is the Ergo Motion function for the driver's seat. At the press of a button, it provides massage support around the lower back and pelvic region, which could prove useful during extended journeys.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi Buys White Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Worth Rs 3.74 Crore

The Sorento is offered with six- and seven-seat configurations. The front seats are comfortable, while higher variants get ventilation for the first and second rows. The Boss Mode function can also move the front passenger seat forward to create more room for the passenger sitting behind.

The second row offers adequate space, provided there is not too much demand for legroom from passengers in the third row. And that is where the Sorento's limitations become more apparent.

Also Read: Video: Humanoid Robots At BMW Melted In Furnace, Terminator-Style On Schwarzenegger's Advice

Despite the SUV's dimensions, the third row is better suited to children, particularly for shorter journeys. Adults may find the available legroom restrictive. Dedicated air-conditioning vents are provided, while the one-touch mechanism makes accessing the third row relatively straightforward.

With the third row folded, there is 813 litres of luggage space, but this falls to 179 litres with all three rows in use. For families regularly travelling with six or seven occupants and their luggage, this is something worth factoring into the buying decision.

Drive Experience

The diesel Sorento makes a strong first impression with its refinement. Despite being a diesel, very little engine or outside noise makes its way into the cabin. That gives the SUV a calm character, particularly when covering long distances.

The 2.2-litre diesel produces 190hp and 442Nm and is paired with an eight-speed DCT. The initial power delivery is gradual, but the mid-range has enough muscle for highway cruising and overtaking. I drove it through city traffic, winding hill roads, steep inclines and some rough off-road patches, and the engine rarely felt short of pulling power.

The all-wheel-drive system and selectable terrain modes add another layer of confidence when the surface gets challenging. The suspension is another area where the Sorento performs well. Larger potholes and broken patches do not significantly unsettle the cabin, with the setup maintaining a sensible balance between comfort and control. The brakes also offer sufficient bite and a predictable response across different speeds and conditions.

The hybrid has a noticeably different character. Its 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine works with an electric motor, and the electric assistance gives the Sorento an immediate surge from the start. The initial response is quick, and importantly, that sense of urgency does not disappear once the petrol engine takes over.

There is enough power available throughout to make the hybrid feel more lively from behind the wheel. On twisty hill roads, it felt stable and composed through the corners. However, the seat bolstering could have been better. Given my build, I did not feel as securely held in place as I would have liked, particularly while negotiating tighter bends.

Verdict

The Kia Sorento offers two distinctly different approaches to the same SUV. The diesel prioritises refinement, relaxed cruising and a comfortable ride, while the hybrid brings a quicker initial response and adds some extra involvement to the driving experience.

There is plenty of equipment on offer, and the cabin has most of the technology expected in this segment. But the Sorento's size needs to be viewed in context. While it is a substantial SUV on the outside, the third row is not particularly generous, and luggage space becomes limited when all seats are occupied.

For buyers who primarily use it as a four- or five-seater, the Sorento makes a stronger case. Those looking for a genuine three-row family SUV with six or seven occupants on a regular basis will need to consider its space limitations carefully.

The pricing is also competitive, starting at Rs 28 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). It gets plenty right - refinement, ride comfort, equipment, and a choice of two distinctly different powertrains. But look beyond its sizeable dimensions, and there are compromises that become important once you start using it as a full-fledged three-row SUV.