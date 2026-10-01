Royal Enfield Bear 650 Long-Term Review: Nonsensical Yet Hugely Desirable

Royal Enfield likes to tell you that the Bear 650 is inspired by the grit and glory of desert racing. The reality of the Indian road network, however, dictates a very different kind of usage. Most Bear 650s in this country will never see a desert. Instead, they will spend their operational lives dodging urban potholes, clearing unscientific speed breakers, squeezing through dense traffic, and heading out for the occasional Sunday morning breakfast ride. I have been doing exactly that with the Royal Enfield Bear 650 for almost three months now. Over this extended stint, living with the motorcycle day in and day out, I have been trying to answer one recurring question: Is this the most sensible Royal Enfield 650 you can buy?

The short answer is no. In fact, there are far more logical options sitting within Royal Enfield's own showrooms. But ironically, that lack of pure logic is exactly why I like it.

The Rational Argument

If you are buying a motorcycle with a spreadsheet, the Bear 650 struggles to justify itself. Consider the alternatives. If long-distance comfort is your absolute priority, the Classic 650 is a better choice. If serious touring and off-roading are on the agenda, the Himalayan 450 exists. If you want pure, unadulterated value, the Interceptor 650 does almost everything the Bear does, and with ease. And if you are buying entirely for style, the Shotgun 650 makes a compelling visual statement.

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The Bear 650 sits awkwardly somewhere in the middle of this spectrum. It is not a hardcore off-roader, it is not a laid-back highway cruiser, and with prices starting at roughly Rs 3.4 lakh (ex-showroom), it is not the cheapest twin-cylinder entry point either.

The Everyday Scrambler Experience

Underneath the scrambler aesthetic, the Bear utilises the familiar 648cc parallel-twin engine that powers the Interceptor, Continental GT, Super Meteor, and Shotgun. It produces 47 HP and 56.5 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

The numbers are known, and the formula is tested. However, Royal Enfield has successfully repackaged this familiar twin-cylinder motor into a motorcycle with a far more rugged, go-anywhere personality. It looks thoroughly retro and appropriately rude from every angle.

And it has presence. At 830 mm, the seat height is manageable for most average-sized riders, while the 184 mm of ground clearance provides genuine confidence when the tarmac ends, or the road quality simply collapses, which, on Indian roads, is a daily occurrence.

Living With The Weight And Stiffness

A long-term test exposes the flaws you might overlook on a brief weekend ride, and the Bear 650 is far from perfect.

For starters, the motorcycle weighs well over 210 kg. While it masks that mass decently on the move, you feel every single kilogram during tight parking manoeuvres and low-speed U-turns in city traffic.

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Then there is the ride quality. The suspension setup is unapologetically firm. It's so stiff, in fact, that it feels suited for almost nothing on our broken roads. It transmits a significant amount of the surface imperfections directly to the rider.

Ergonomically, the wide handlebars and upright posture feel natural enough for short blasts. However, after three months in the saddle, I am strongly inclined to install a set of handlebar risers. Elevating the bars just an inch or two would drastically ease the reach, creating a far more relaxed seating position that would make the bike significantly easier to live with on longer commutes.

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On the technology front, the circular TFT display with Google Maps navigation is a genuinely useful addition for city navigation. You also get standard riding modes and modern connectivity, yet the core riding experience remains refreshingly mechanical. Depending on the kind of rider you are, that lack of electronic intervention is either its greatest strength or a noticeable weakness.

What It Means For Buyers

Motorcycle reviews often try to definitively answer which bike is the "best." But motorcycle enthusiasts rarely buy bikes that way. We buy motorcycles that make us feel something. Nobody genuinely needs a 648cc twin for everyday use. Nobody needs spoke wheels. Nobody needs scrambler styling for a city commute.

Yet, every time I had to pick a motorcycle from the garage, I found myself reaching for the Bear's keys. It isn't exciting just because of what it can do; it is exciting because of what it encourages you to do. You look at it, and you immediately want to take the longer, broken route home. You want to explore a random dirt trail just because you can. A spec sheet cannot measure that kind of engagement.

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So, is the Bear 650 the most sensible Royal Enfield twin? No. The Interceptor retains that title. But Royal Enfield didn't build the Bear 650 for sensible buyers. It is built for riders who choose with their heart first and figure out the justifications later. It doesn't make sense on paper, but thankfully, motorcycles aren't bought on paper.