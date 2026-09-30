Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spotted Undisguised, 4 Paint Schemes Revealed

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is among the most anticipated upcoming mid-weight adventure tourers in the Indian market. The motorcycle has been the focal point of discussion since it was announced, and the hype around it keeps growing alongside each set of spy shots. In the fresh set of pictures accessed by NDTV Automate, the sans camo units of the motorcycle give a proper preview of the upcoming model. Additionally, they provide a clear view of the colours.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Colours

Carrying forward the legacy of the Himalayan name, the new motorcycle retains key elements of its family DNA like the circular headlamp. Based on the new pictures, the bike will be offered with options of alloy wheels and cross-spoke alloy wheels. These updates are complemented by a fresh palette of colour options that further distinguish the upcoming model.

Also Read: Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched In India: Takes 2.5 Seconds To Reach 100 Kmph

Among the four units covered in the images, one of the motorcycles has a bright shade of maroon paired with yellow and black. Speculating on it, this seems to be the top-end variant of the motorcycle. The other unit combines white with a yellow shade of paint and red as part of the graphics on the tank. In contrast to the aforementioned units, the third one sports a solid metallic grey paint. Meanwhile, the fourth unit is barely visible but seems to have solid paint.

Among the four motorcycles captured in the photographs, one stands out in a vibrant maroon shade accented with gold and black details, likely indicating the top-end variant. A second unit combines white with yellow, pink, and dark red graphics on the fuel tank. The third motorcycle adopts a more understated approach with a solid metallic grey finish. The fourth unit is only partially visible but appears to feature a solid-colour paint scheme, rounding out the diverse range of options expected at launch.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Features

The Himalayan 750 will also get a dedicated "CRUISE" button on the right-hand switchgear, paired with a "RES/+" toggle. This strongly suggests the motorcycle will feature ride-by-wire throttle control and cruise control, valuable additions for an adventure tourer.

Also Read: Skoda Price Hike: Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia And More To Get Expensive From October 1

Previous pictures also revealed a separate "M" button, similar to the one found on the Himalayan 450. On that model, it is used to enable or disable ABS; on other Royal Enfield motorcycles, it switches between ride modes. Its presence here hints that the Himalayan 750 could offer multiple ride modes, potentially allowing riders to adjust throttle response, traction-control levels and other electronic aids.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Hardware

At the front, the test mule is fitted with adjustable Showa USD forks. The rear suspension appears to be a monoshock with a frame-mounted preload adjuster, balancing comfort and load-carrying capability.

Also Read: Not Just Orry, These Celebs Also Own Mahindra Thar Roxx SUVs: Full List

Previous images also revealed a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, rather than the 21-inch front wheel seen on smaller Himalayans. These are shod with Vredestein Centauro XR dual-purpose radial tyres and equipped with right-angle metal valve stems, suggesting the presence of a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Braking is handled by a twin-disc setup at the front with Bybre callipers, while the rear uses a single disc. Exact disc diameters have not yet been confirmed.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine

A large radiator, shielded by a wire-mesh guard, is clearly visible behind the front wheel, confirming liquid cooling. This aligns with expectations that the Himalayan 750 will be powered by a new parallel-twin engine likely larger and more suited to sustained highway cruising than the single-cylinder unit in the Himalayan 450.