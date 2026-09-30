Skoda Price Hike: Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia And More To Get Expensive From October 1

Skoda Auto India will increase prices across its passenger vehicle range by up to 1.2 per cent from October 1, 2026. The brand has cited rising input and operational costs as the reason for the hike to be implemented from tomorrow. The revision will vary by model and variant, with the maximum hike capped at Rs 20,000 per vehicle.

Affected Models And Quantum Of Hike

The price adjustment applies to Skoda's entire India portfolio, including the Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Superb, Octavia RS and Kodiaq. Newer additions such as the Kylaq Sportline and the Classic Plus and Prestige Plus trims are also part of the updated pricing structure. The increase will be reflected in ex-showroom prices; on-road costs will differ by city based on local taxes, insurance, and other charges.

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Sales Backdrop

The move comes at a time when Skoda is recording robust demand in India. The company sold 72,655 units in 2025, its highest annual total to date, and has already crossed 50,000 retail deliveries in 2026 by August, up more than 8 per cent over the same period last year. Skoda described the first half of 2026 as its strongest ever in the Indian market.

Cumulative sales of locally manufactured models, the Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia, have surpassed 2.5 lakh units, with the Kylaq alone accounting for over 75,000 units. To support this growth, Skoda has expanded its retail footprint to more than 345 touchpoints across 193 cities.

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Upcoming Product Updates

Two key updates are due from the brand in the coming weeks. The Slavia facelift, recently unveiled, brings mildly revised styling, an expanded features list and a new eight-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre TSI engine, replacing the previous torque-converter unit. Prices for the updated Slavia are scheduled to be announced on October 6, 2026.

Separately, Skoda has introduced a second batch of 50 units of the Octavia RS at Rs 56.69 lakh (ex-showroom), a jump of Rs 6.70 lakh over the first batch, reflecting higher specification and positioning.

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What This Means For Buyers

For customers planning to purchase a Skoda, bookings made before October 1 will honour the current pricing, while new orders from October onwards will be subject to the revised ex-showroom rates. Given the modest cap of Rs 20,000, the impact on most variants is expected to be limited, but it does add to the overall cost of ownership in a segment where value-for-money remains a key purchase criterion.