Skoda Kylaq Sportline Trim Launched With Slew Of Cosmetic Updates

Skoda Auto India has expanded the Kylaq lineup with the launch of the new Kylaq Sportline, a sportier take on the brand's best-selling compact SUV. Available with both manual and automatic transmission options, prices for the Kylaq Sportline start at Rs 11.32 lakh and go up to Rs 12.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Sportline becomes the seventh variant in the Kylaq lineup, bringing a more distinctive and sport-oriented character to the range. Drawing on the brand's motorsport heritage, the Sportline features blacked-out styling elements both inside and out, giving the SUV a sharper visual identity while setting it apart from the standard Kylaq variants.

Skoda Kylaq Sportline Design Changes:

The Kylaq Sportline stands apart from the standard SUV with a range of blacked-out styling elements inspired by Skoda's motorsport heritage. Exterior highlights include Deep Black ORVMs, gloss black front and rear diffusers, LED projector headlamps, a dual-tone roof finished in black, 17-inch black alloy wheels and black Skoda badging on the tailgate.

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Additional details such as the Sportline badge, rear spoiler with finlets and C-pillar graphics further enhance its distinctive appearance. Inside, the cabin receives a sportier treatment with dark-themed styling and driver-focused design elements.

Skoda Kylaq Sportline Cabin and Features:

Inside, the Kylaq Sportline carries a dark-themed cabin treatment that reinforces its sportier character. The dashboard, roof liner and door trims feature black finishes, while the leatherette seats get contrast stitching and Sportline branding on the headrests. Feature highlights include aluminium pedals, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, an electric sunroof, Climatronic automatic climate control, a 25.6 cm touchscreen infotainment system and a 20.32 cm digital instrument cluster.

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Skoda Kylaq Sportline Accessory Option:

Customers can further personalise the Kylaq Sportline with a dedicated accessories package designed to enhance its sporty appeal. The optional pack includes a front bumper corner garnish, dark chrome grille garnish, fender garnish featuring the Skoda logo and gloss-finish body side mouldings. Together, these additions give the compact SUV a more distinctive road presence while complementing its Sportline styling package.

Skoda Kylaq Sportline Engine Option:

The Kylaq Sportline is powered by Skoda's 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, which produces 115 PS and delivers the brand's characteristic turbocharged performance. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox for a more engaging driving experience or a 6-speed automatic transmission for added convenience in everyday driving.

Skoda's Recent Launches: Slavia Update, Superb Diesel, Octavia vRS

Skoda has unveiled the updated Slavia, introducing a refreshed design, new comfort-focused features and an expanded powertrain lineup. Among the key highlights are a segment-first rear-seat massager and a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox paired with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. Bookings for the sedan are now open, with prices set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Skoda has confirmed the return of a diesel-powered Superb for India, with the luxury sedan expected to launch by mid-2027. The model will be brought to the country as a fully imported CBU in the range-topping Laurin & Klement trim, with prices likely to be in the Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh bracket.

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After selling out its initial allocation of 100 units last year, Skoda has announced a second batch of the Octavia RS for India. The performance sedan will return with a limited allocation of 50 units, with deliveries expected around the festive season. The Octavia RS will continue to be brought in as a full import, which is likely to keep pricing at a premium.