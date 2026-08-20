Mahindra SUVs Line Up At Secretariat After Chief Minister Vijay's Car Allocation Announcement: Video

A video that recently surfaced online is drawing attention after showing a large number of Mahindra SUVs parked outside the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, reportedly after CM Vijay's announcement of their allocation to MLAs. The development comes shortly after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C.J. Vijay announced that vehicles would be provided to legislators to support administrative and constituency-related duties.

The footage appears to show a fleet comprising the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, and XUV 7XO, all lined up for inspection before deployment. The sight has quickly gained traction on social media, with many noting Mahindra's strong presence in government and administrative fleets across India.

A Fleet Of Mahindra SUVs Outside The Secretariat

The video captures multiple examples of Mahindra's SUV lineup parked outside the Secretariat complex. While state governments have historically relied on utility vehicles for official movement, the latest fleet demonstrates the continued preference for rugged, India-focused SUVs that can handle a variety of road conditions.

Mahindra products have long been popular among government departments due to their durability, widespread service support, and strong resale value.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Among the vehicles spotted was the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, one of the country's longest-running SUV nameplates. Powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine producing 132 HP and 300 Nm, the SUV is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Prices for the Scorpio Classic currently start at around Rs 13.37 lakh (ex-showroom) and extend beyond Rs 17 lakh, depending on the variant. Its body-on-frame construction and straightforward mechanical package continue to make it a favourite among fleet operators and government departments.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

The video also features several examples of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, the newer and more premium interpretation of the Scorpio badge. Available with petrol and diesel engine options, the SUV produces up to 203 HP and is offered with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The Scorpio-N is priced from Rs 13.69 lakh to over Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a more sophisticated cabin, improved ride quality, and advanced safety features compared to the Classic.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Comfort Meets Capability

Completing the trio is the Mahindra XUV 7XO, the company's latest three-row SUV. Available with turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains, the XUV 7XO focuses more on comfort, technology, and family-oriented practicality.

Depending on the variant, prices range from roughly Rs 14 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Features such as ADAS, panoramic sunroof, multiple digital displays, and connected-car technology make it one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment.