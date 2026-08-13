Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Interior Leaked Ahead Of August 15 Reveal

The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq interior has been revealed ahead of the electric SUV's full official unveiling on August 15, offering a clearer look at the new trim's cabin and equipment. Mahindra had earlier released a teaser showing only a few details, including the addition of a third screen.

Three-Screen Dashboard

The biggest change is the passenger display, which completes the BE 6 Sporteq's triple-screen layout. The arrangement is similar to the one already offered in Mahindra's XEV 9e and XEV 9S.

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The standard BE 6 currently uses a dual-screen dashboard, and that layout is expected to continue on lower variants. The third display is likely to remain exclusive to the Sporteq, giving the new trim a clearer premium positioning within the BE 6 range.

The cabin also gets a new black-and-tan colour theme. The combination is visible across the seats, dashboard and door panels, giving the interior a warmer appearance than the current BE 6's cabin.

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Redesigned Dashboard

The dashboard has been redesigned and no longer features the halo-like loop around the driver. While the existing design gives the BE 6 a distinctive appearance, it also limits space around the centre console.

The updated cabin appears to address this by adding a second cupholder. The revised layout may also make the wireless charging pad and USB Type-C ports easier for the front passenger to access. These changes are relatively small, but they could make the BE 6 more convenient during everyday use.

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Battery And Performance

The BE 6 Sporteq is expected to remain mechanically unchanged from the standard model. It could be offered with both 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, although the larger battery may be reserved for the top-spec trim.

Both versions use a rear-mounted electric motor producing 228 bhp and 380 Nm with the 59 kWh battery, while the 79 kWh version develops 282 bhp and 380 Nm. The larger battery has a claimed range of up to 683 km, while the 59 kWh version is rated for up to 557 km.

The current BE 6 is priced from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the variant. With these changes, the prices of the special version are expected to be higher.

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