Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Teased Ahead Of August 14 Global Debut

Mahindra has officially teased its upcoming Scorpio N pickup truck, confirming that the production version of the Global Pik Up concept will make its global debut on August 14. The 40-second teaser offers brief glimpses of the exterior and cabin, while more details are expected to be revealed at the launch event.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Design

The Scorpio N pickup gets a fresh front-end design, with slim LED headlamps positioned between L-shaped daytime running lights. Vertically stacked LED fog lamps are placed lower down on the bumper, while the front grille follows a hexagonal theme.

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A camera is mounted below the Twin Peaks logo. This suggests that Mahindra could offer a 360-degree camera system, or possibly the 540-degree camera available on the updated Scorpio N. The latter adds an underbody view to assist drivers in difficult terrain.

The teaser also confirms a double-cab body style with a longer rear load bed. At the back, the tailgate carries large Mahindra lettering, while the LED tail-lamps feature a C-shaped design. The pickup appears to have a longer wheelbase than the Scorpio N SUV to accommodate the cargo area.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Interior

Inside, the Scorpio N pickup features a portrait-oriented central touchscreen, a digital driver's display and a three-spoke steering wheel. The cabin also gets rotary controls for the dual-zone climate-control system and a drive-mode selector.

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Unlike Mahindra's newer electric SUVs, which rely heavily on touch-based interfaces, the pickup appears to combine physical controls with digital screens. This layout could make it easier to operate important functions while driving on rough roads.

Mahindra had earlier indicated that the production model could receive Level 2 ADAS, semi-automatic parking, 5G connectivity and a panoramic sunroof. These features are expected to be confirmed at the global reveal.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Powertrain

The Scorpio N pickup is expected to use a second-generation, 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. In the Scorpio N, this engine produces up to 175 bhp and 400 Nm, and it could be paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions in the pickup.

Four-wheel drive and shift-on-the-fly functionality are also expected. The planned terrain modes include Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut and Sand. Mahindra has also indicated that the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine could be offered in selected international markets.