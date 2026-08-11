2026 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Launch Likely On August 15: What To Expect

Mahindra is preparing to introduce a comprehensive update to its widely popular lifestyle SUV, the Thar three-door. Following a mild refresh last year, the company is likely to present a significantly reworked version at its annual Freedom Drive event ahead of Independence Day. The upcoming facelift is expected to incorporate five major enhancements, addressing long-standing customer expectations and positioning the Thar as a more premium, safer, and better-equipped SUV while retaining its rugged appeal.

ADAS Safety Suite Arrives

The standout upgrade in the 2026 Mahindra Thar facelift will be the addition of an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite. Recent test mules have been spotted with a front-facing camera mounted behind the windshield, strongly indicating that the SUV will gain modern drive-assistance features.

Expected functions include Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

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With this update, the Thar will be brought in line with Mahindra's newer models such as the Thar Roxx and Scorpio-N, marking a significant step forward in occupant safety and overall driving confidence.

Digital Cockpit Upgrade

The cabin of the facelifted Mahindra Thar is set to feel far more premium with the introduction of a 10.25-inch fully digital TFT instrument cluster, replacing the older analogue setup. This modern display will not only show the usual but is also expected to provide navigation guidance, off-road data, fuel efficiency figures, and key vehicle alerts. Multiple layout options will allow drivers to customise the interface, making the cluster both functional and visually advanced, in line with contemporary SUVs.

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Premium Harman Kardon Audio

The facelifted Mahindra Thar will raise the bar for in-cabin entertainment with the addition of a premium Harman Kardon audio system. By introducing this upgrade, Mahindra is positioning the Thar's cabin as not just rugged and functional, but also immersive and premium.

Exterior Refresh Inspired By Roxx

Mahindra is set to update the Thar's exterior styling while staying true to its iconic boxy silhouette. The facelift will introduce a new grille, circular LED projector headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, and a revised front bumper for a sharper, more premium look. Spy shots have also revealed dual-tone alloy wheels with a bold five-spoke design, expected to measure 18 inches, with higher trims likely offering 19-inch options.

At the rear, the SUV will feature redesigned LED tail lamps with a fresh lighting signature and a subtly reworked bumper, ensuring the Thar retains its rugged stance while appearing more contemporary and refined.

Ventilated Seats For Comfort

Responding to long-standing customer demand, Mahindra is expected to introduce ventilated front seats in the facelifted Thar three-door. This feature, already available on the Thar Roxx, will be a welcome addition.

Automatic Climate Control

The facelifted Mahindra Thar will gain automatic climate control, replacing the current manual AC setup. This upgrade adds a layer of convenience by allowing the cabin temperature to be regulated automatically.