Mahindra Scorpio-N Old Vs New: What's Changed On The Facelifted Model?

Four years after its big debut, Mahindra has given the Scorpio-N a fresh update for 2026. This facelift is all about making the cabin feel more premium. Think a redesigned dashboard, bigger screens, and more tech, while keeping the outside looking just as rugged as before. By blending its famous "tough guy" personality with modern comforts, the new Scorpio-N is set to win over both die-hard fans and new buyers alike. Here is a breakdown of how the 2026 model stacks up against the original version in terms of design, features, engines, and price.

Scorpio-N Old Vs New: Design Update

Mahindra has kept the Scorpio-N facelift's exterior changes very minimal. The biggest update is a new set of dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, which give the SUV a fresher look. Apart from that, the design stays true to the original ethos with its boxy shape, strong proportions, six-slatted grille, LED lights, chunky bumpers, roof rails, faux skid plates, and the signature "scorpion tail" chrome strip along the window line. Overall, the facelift keeps the Scorpio-N's bold and rugged road presence intact, while adding just a touch of modern style.

Scorpio-N Old Vs New: Interior & Features

Step inside the new Scorpio-N facelift, and the changes are immediately noticeable. The dashboard has been reworked to house a much larger 12.3-inch freestanding infotainment screen, replacing the older 9-inch unit. This update has also reshaped the centre console and introduced new switchgear. The air-con vents now sit horizontally below the screen, while the familiar black-and-brown upholstery continues to give the cabin a premium touch.

The feature list has grown significantly. The earlier single-panel sunroof has been replaced with a panoramic unit, and the semi-analogue instrument cluster has made way for a 10.25-inch digital display. Front passengers also benefit from a 65W Type-C fast-charging port, adding convenience for modern devices. Mahindra has introduced a new 'Adventure Statistics' mode, which shows off-road data like roll and pitch angles, compass readings, G-force, and engine performance. Safety has also taken a step forward, with a 540-degree surround-view camera, and a blind-view monitor now replacing the older front and rear cameras.

Scorpio-N Old Vs New: Engine, Gearbox

When it comes to performance, Mahindra has chosen not to make any changes with the Scorpio-N facelift. The SUV continues with the same trusted engines as before - a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 203 Hp and 380 Nm of torque, and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel offered in two versions: 132 Hp/300 Nm for the lower trims and 175 Hp with 370-400 Nm for the higher ones.

Gearbox choices remain familiar too, with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic available across the line-up. Diesel buyers opting for trims above the Z4, including the top-end Z8T and Z8L, can also pick a 4x4 setup, while petrol variants continue with rear-wheel drive.

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Mahindra Scorpio-N Old Vs New: Price Difference

Paying more for extra features is the story with the new Scorpio-N facelift. The updates have pushed prices up by as much as Rs 83,500 compared to the older model. The range now begins at Rs 13.69 lakh, which is Rs 20,000 higher than before, while the top-end Z8L diesel-automatic 4x4 variant is costlier by Rs 54,000. Depending on the trim, buyers will need to shell out a premium, but the added features, cabin upgrades, and safety tech make the increase feel justified.