Malaika Arora Buys Mahindra Thar, Not Regular But Roxx Star

Bollywood has been recently leaning towards electric vehicles, with multiple headlines covering celebrities buying Mahindra electric SUVs. Going against the pattern, Malaika Arora has bought a brand new Mahindra Thar. Like the actress herself, the SUV stands out, as it is the special "Star Edition" of the off-road capable SUV. Launched by the brand in Jan 2026, the SUV gets visual upgrades over the standard version of the model.

A video of Malaikar Arora taking delivery of the SUV is going viral on Instagram. It shows the actress, welcoming her new SUV at home and performing a traditional puja ritual, seeking blessings. Several people are also seen around her, marking the occasion. While the SUV is designed for tough terrain, Malaika seems to have bought it for everyday use because of its strong road presence.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Thalapathy Takes Renault Duster On Track

Malaika Arora's Star Edition stands apart from the standard Thar Roxx with several visual changes. It gets a gloss-black grille and black alloy wheels, whereas the regular model uses a body-coloured grille and silver alloys. Mahindra has also added a new Citrine Yellow colour to the lineup, along with Tango Red, Everest White, and Stealth Black. A Star Edition badge is placed on the C-pillar. It comes at starting price of Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: MG Cyberster, M9 Couture Edition Launched In India; Check Prices

Inside, the cabin gets an all-black theme instead of the lighter upholstery offered on the regular SUV. It now features black leatherette seats with suede inserts, while the feature list remains the same as the AX7 trim. That means it still comes with all-LED lighting, dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, terrain modes, and more.

Mechanically, the Thar Roxx Star Edition remains unchanged. It continues with the 177hp, 380Nm 2.0-litre petrol engine and the 175hp, 400Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine. The diesel gets both manual and automatic gearbox options, while the petrol is offered only with an automatic. However, the Star Edition does not get 4x4 and is available only in rear-wheel-drive form. It's not sure which of these powertrain options has been chosen by Malaika Arora.