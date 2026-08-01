Mahindra SUV Sales Jump 20% To 60,048 Units In July 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra continued its strong run in July 2026, reporting domestic passenger vehicle sales of 60,048 units, up 20 per cent year-on-year from 49,871 units in the same month last year. The July tally marks another healthy month for Mahindra's SUV portfolio, even though volumes eased slightly from June's 60,393 domestic SUV sales. Total passenger vehicle sales, including exports, stood at 60,887 units.

For the April-to-July period of FY27, Mahindra sold 234,793 passenger vehicles, reflecting 16 per cent growth over the 201,938 units recorded in the same period last year. That suggests the company has entered the new fiscal year with steady demand across its utility vehicle lineup.

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Mahindra's overall auto sales, including exports, reached 103,860 units in July, a 26 per cent increase over the same month last year. The company also said utility vehicle exports contributed to the total SUV figure for the month.

Alongside the domestic SUV performance, commercial vehicle sales also supported the monthly numbers. The broader growth reflects demand traction across Mahindra's portfolio rather than a single model or segment.

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Commenting on the performance, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said the company achieved SUV sales of 60,048 units in July and total vehicle sales of 103,860 units, which translated into 26 per cent year-on-year growth.

His remarks suggest that Mahindra is still seeing broad-based demand, even as monthly volumes move slightly from one record level to another. That is often a sign of a business that has found some consistency rather than one relying on one-off spikes.