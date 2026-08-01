Ather Teases New EL Platform Scooter Ahead Of August 29 Launch

Ather Energy has offered the first clear look at its upcoming EL platform electric scooter ahead of the official reveal at Ather Community Day on August 29, 2026. The preview comes through an assembly-line image shared by CEO Tarun Mehta, and it suggests that the production model stays close to the EL01 concept shown earlier.

First Production Look

From the image, the scooter appears to carry forward the same basic shape as the EL01 concept and the design patent Ather filed last year. The handlebar-mounted headlamp and wide LED DRL on the front apron are still present, and the scooter's overall stance looks clean and compact. One notable change is the apparent move to a metal body, which would be a departure from the polymer panels used on Ather's current scooters.

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The wheel setup also stands out. The image appears to show a 14-inch front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel, hinting at a layout that may balance stability with practicality. That is in line with Ather's earlier messaging around the EL platform as a flexible foundation for multiple scooter types.

Platform Details

Ather first introduced the EL platform at Community Day 2025. At the time, the company said it had developed the architecture using more than 26 lakh kilometres of field data, and that the platform was built to support scooters across different sizes and use cases. It also confirmed battery support ranging from 2kWh to 5kWh, along with a silent gear-drive motor, an on-board charger and longer service intervals.

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Those details matter because they point to a more scalable product strategy. Instead of creating one scooter for one purpose, Ather appears to be preparing a base that can support several models over time.

Market Position

The upcoming scooter is expected to be priced between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh, which would place it in Ather's mainstream entry point and below the Rizta and 450 range. That pricing band could help the brand reach a broader audience without moving too far away from the premium feel Ather has built so far.