Ather Rolls Out Voice Command Feature For Rizta Z, 450X, And 450 Apex

Ather Energy has started rolling out its much-awaited voice command feature for select electric scooters in India. Called 'Voice on Ather', the new technology is now available on the Ather 450X, Ather 450 Apex, and Ather Rizta Z models equipped with Gen 3 hardware or newer. The feature is being delivered through an over-the-air (OTA) software update and aims to make riding safer and more convenient.

Voice Commands Now Available On Select Ather Scooters

The new Voice on Ather feature was first showcased during Ather Community Day 2025 as part of the AtherStack 7 software update. With this rollout, owners of the Ather 450X, Ather 450 Apex, and Ather Rizta Z can interact with their scooters using natural voice commands, reducing the need to use the touchscreen while riding. However, the feature is currently not available on the Ather 450S and Ather Rizta S.

What Can Riders Do With Voice on Ather?

The Voice on Ather system is powered by a Large Language Model (LLM) that has been trained to understand Indian accents and speech patterns. Instead of using fixed commands, riders can speak naturally to the scooter.

With the feature enabled on the Ather 450X, Ather 450 Apex, and Ather Rizta Z, users can perform several tasks including:

Start navigation and find nearby charging stations

Check estimated arrival time (ETA)

Adjust screen brightness

Change riding and traction control settings

Make phone calls and manage notifications

Control music and media playback

Ather 450X

For example, riders can ask questions like "Where is the nearest charger?" or commands such as "Increase brightness" and "Change traction control to Rain mode."

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Ather Voice Command Feature: How It Works?

Ather says the feature works seamlessly with the company's Halo smart helmet. It is also compatible with regular Bluetooth headsets from third-party brands, allowing more riders to use the voice assistant without buying additional hardware.

This means owners of the Ather 450X, Ather 450 Apex, and Ather Rizta Z can access voice controls while keeping their hands on the handlebars and eyes on the road.

Ather Rizta

More Smart Features Planned

Ather has also revealed that future updates will make the interaction two-way. Instead of only responding to commands, the scooter will proactively communicate with the rider.

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The company plans to introduce alerts related to potholes, tyre pressure monitoring, and ParkSafe notifications. These updates could make the Ather 450X, Ather 450 Apex, and Ather Rizta Z even smarter in the coming months.