Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser Concept Revealed; Details

Jawa has taken the wraps off the Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser Concept, a motorcycle that is unlike anything the brand has built in recent years. Revealed at the Brno Motorcycle Show in the Czech Republic, the Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser Concept combines classic cruiser styling with modern performance-focused components and a powerful litre-class engine. Designed by Czech designer Jan Hrbek, the Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser Concept is being positioned as a halo motorcycle that showcases the brand's engineering and design capabilities.

The Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser Concept features a low-slung stance, flowing bodywork, and a muscular road presence. Despite being called a cruiser, the motorcycle carries several sportbike-inspired elements that make it stand out. Premium hardware is one of the biggest highlights of the Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser Concept. It is equipped with fully adjustable Ohlins suspension at both ends, Brembo Stylema brake calipers, lightweight OZ Racing wheels, and a LeoVince exhaust system. These components are typically found on high-performance motorcycles, lending the concept an exclusive appeal.

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Powering the Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser Concept is a 999cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine developed in the Czech Republic. Reports suggest that this engine produces around 113 bhp and 95 Nm of torque.

The Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser Concept is claimed to reach a top speed of approximately 215 kmph. Despite its large engine and premium equipment, the motorcycle is expected to weigh around 240 kg. The seat height is listed at 795 mm, making it relatively accessible for a litre-class cruiser.

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The motorcycle displayed at Brno is believed to be a pre-production prototype. Reports also indicate that the Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser Concept may have been developed in collaboration with Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Jedi, although Jawa has not officially confirmed this.

What seems certain is that the Jawa 1000 Sport Cruiser Concept will be an ultra-exclusive machine. Various reports suggest that only 10 to 15 units could be produced worldwide, making it a collector's item from day one.