Ultraviolette Launches 'Kill The Petrol Bill' Programme; Offers Up To Rs 30,000 Cashback - Details

The electric two-wheeler market in India is growing rapidly, and Ultraviolette is now trying to make the switch from petrol bikes even more rewarding. The company has announced a new initiative called the 'Kill The Petrol Bill' Programme, which offers cashback benefits of up to Rs 30,000 for customers purchasing an Ultraviolette F77 or Ultraviolette X-47. The new programme is aimed at encouraging more riders to move away from petrol-powered motorcycles and adopt electric mobility.

Cashback Based On Your Riding History

Under the Ultraviolette Kill The Petrol Bill Programme, the cashback amount depends on how much a customer has ridden their petrol-powered two-wheeler over the last two years.

For example, if a rider has covered 60,000 km on their petrol motorcycle during this period, they can receive Rs 24,000 cashback while upgrading to an Ultraviolette F77 or Ultraviolette X-47. The maximum cashback available under the scheme is capped at Rs 30,000.

According to Ultraviolette, the programme highlights the long-term savings offered by electric vehicles. The company claims that owners switching to an Ultraviolette F77 or Ultraviolette X-47 can potentially save between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 every month on fuel costs alone.

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With petrol prices remaining high across the country, the company believes that reducing running costs can become a major reason for buyers to choose electric motorcycles.

Ultraviolette's Growing EV Portfolio

The Ultraviolette F77 remains the brand's flagship electric motorcycle and is available in multiple variants. The company also recently expanded its lineup with the Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover, which targets riders looking for a more versatile electric motorcycle.

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Ultraviolette has been steadily expanding its presence in India through new experience centres, a wider charging network, and fresh product launches.

Apart from the Ultraviolette F77 and Ultraviolette X-47, the company is also preparing to enter the electric scooter segment. The upcoming Ultraviolette Tesseract is expected to be launched in January 2027.