Ultraviolette F77 Becomes First Indian Production Bike To Complete Isle of Man TT Lap

The Ultraviolette F77 has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the legendary Isle of Man TT Mountain Course. This remarkable achievement puts the Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle manufacturer on the global motorcycling map and highlights the growing capabilities of Indian EV technology.

The record was achieved on June 6, 2026, with a fleet of five Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 motorcycles successfully covering the iconic 60.72-km Mountain Course. The accomplishment has also been officially recognised by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

Ultraviolette F77 Creates History At Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT is widely regarded as one of the toughest and most dangerous motorcycle racing circuits in the world. Spread across public roads, the course features fast straights, sharp corners, changing elevations, and unpredictable conditions.

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Completing a full lap of this demanding circuit is a major achievement for any motorcycle manufacturer. With this feat, the Ultraviolette F77 has become the first Indian production bike to conquer the famous Mountain Course.

Five Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 motorcycles participated in the challenge. The bikes were ridden by former Isle of Man TT winner James Hillier, actor and motorcycle enthusiast Ranvijay Singha, and multiple-time national racing champion Abhishek Vasudev.

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For Ultraviolette, this is much more than a record. The successful Isle of Man TT lap demonstrates the performance, durability, and reliability of the Ultraviolette F77 under some of the toughest riding conditions in the world. The achievement also showcases how far Indian electric motorcycle engineering has evolved in recent years. Competing on such a globally respected stage helps establish the Ultraviolette F77 as a serious performance EV rather than just an urban commuter.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Specs, Features, and More

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 is powered by a 10.3 kWh battery pack and produces 40.2 bhp along with 100 Nm of peak torque. The electric motorcycle can reach a top speed of 155 kmph and offers a claimed IDC range of up to 323 km.

The Ultraviolette F77 also comes equipped with advanced features such as traction control, dual-channel ABS, dynamic stability control, hill-hold assist, and multiple levels of regenerative braking. The bike further benefits from the brand's connected technology suite called Violette A.I.

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The Ultraviolette F77 is already being sold in the UK and several European markets, making it one of the few Indian electric motorcycles with a strong international presence.