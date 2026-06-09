Hero Xoom 160 Rivalling Yamaha Nmax 155 India Launch Likely In 2027

The premium maxi-scooter segment in India could soon get more exciting. According to reports, the Yamaha NMax 155 is likely to be launched in India by 2027. Once launched, the Yamaha NMax 155 will directly rival the Hero Xoom 160, which is currently one of the few maxi-style scooters available in the country. Yamaha has been considering the Indian launch of the Yamaha NMax 155 for quite some time. The scooter was even showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, hinting at the brand's plans for the Indian market. Now, fresh reports suggest that the Yamaha NMax 155 could finally make its way to Indian showrooms.

Yamaha Nmax 155: Engine And Performance

The Yamaha NMax 155 uses the same 155 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine as the Yamaha Aerox 155. This motor produces around 15 hp and 14 Nm of torque. Since the Aerox is already E20-compliant, the Yamaha NMax 155 is also expected to meet the latest emission norms when it arrives in India.

Despite sharing its engine with the Aerox, the Yamaha NMax 155 has a completely different character. It focuses more on comfort and practicality rather than outright sporty performance.

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Yamaha Nmax 155: Features

Globally, the Yamaha NMax 155 comes loaded with features. These include a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, keyless ignition, LED lighting, automatic start-stop technology, and dual storage compartments on the front apron. The Yamaha NMax 155 also offers a larger 25-litre under-seat storage area, which is bigger than the Hero Xoom 160's 22-litre storage space.

Yamaha Nmax 155: Rivals

The Yamaha NMax 155 is expected to compete against the Hero Xoom 160 and the upcoming Honda ADV160. While the Hero Xoom 160 focuses on adventure-inspired styling, the Yamaha NMax 155 offers a more premium urban maxi-scooter design with a comfortable riding position and a feature-packed package.

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Yamaha Nmax 155: Expected Price And Launch Timeline

According to reports, Yamaha Motor India is working to bring the Yamaha NMax 155 to India by 2027. The Yamaha NMax 155 is expected to be priced above the Yamaha Aerox 155 due to its premium features and additional equipment.