TVS's New 160cc Maxi Scooter On Cards; Aerox 155 Rival Expected In 2027

TVS Motor Company is reportedly working on an all-new 160cc maxi scooter for the Indian market. According to reports, the upcoming TVS 160cc maxi scooter is currently under development and could be ready by the end of 2027. The new scooter is expected to take on rivals such as the Yamaha Aerox 155, Hero Xoom 160, and the upcoming Honda ADV160. The development comes at a time when demand for premium scooters is steadily increasing in India. Buyers are now looking beyond conventional family scooters and are showing interest in performance-oriented and touring-friendly models.

Unlike the recently launched TVS Ntorq 150, the upcoming TVS 160cc maxi scooter is expected to be built on a completely new platform. According to reports, the scooter will use a new liquid-cooled engine, making it one of the most advanced scooters in TVS' portfolio.

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While official specifications are not available yet, the TVS 160cc maxi scooter could produce power figures similar to its rivals. Models like the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160 generate around 14-15 hp, and TVS is likely to target similar performance levels.

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It remains unclear which design direction TVS will choose for the TVS 160cc maxi scooter. The company could go with a sporty approach similar to the Yamaha Aerox 155 or adopt an adventure-inspired design like the Hero Xoom 160 and Honda ADV160.

According to reports, the TVS 160cc maxi scooter is expected to feature larger 14-inch wheels, improved wind protection, and a more premium riding experience. A longer wheelbase and comfortable ergonomics could also make the scooter suitable for both city commutes and highway rides.

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TVS has been focusing heavily on connected technology in recent years, and the TVS 160cc maxi scooter is expected to benefit from this expertise. Features such as Bluetooth connectivity, navigation support, a fully digital instrument cluster, and advanced smartphone integration could be offered.

The TVS 160cc maxi scooter may also get generous under-seat storage, disc brakes, and premium equipment to attract enthusiasts. If reports turn out to be accurate, the TVS 160cc maxi scooter could become a strong challenger in India's growing premium scooter segment when it arrives in 2027.