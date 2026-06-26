TVS Ntorq 125 Updated With 5 New, Race-Inspired Colourways

TVS Motor Company has introduced new colours and graphics for its sporty, 125-cc scooter. The brand expects to tap into the festive demand with five new colour options for the TVS Ntorq 125 Disc and Race Edition variants.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition will now feature three new colour combinations: Drift Blue, Inferno Red and Rush Green, complemented by coloured alloy wheels. The new colour choices are inspired by racing cues and track-inspired energy.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Disc variant gets two new colour options: Midnight Black and Spiti White. In addition, the existing Nardo Grey colourway now features sharper graphics. TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity and a fully digital RLCD instrument console are now offered as a fitment across all TVS Ntorq variants.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Disc and Race Edition variants are available at an introductory price of Rs 82,500 and Rs 87,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

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There are no mechanical changes to the TVS Ntorq, and the update is limited to cosmetic improvements only. The TVS Ntorq is powered by a 124.8 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is engineered to deliver a strong balance of performance and efficiency. This 3-valve motor produces a maximum power output of 7 kW at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm, ensuring brisk acceleration and responsive throttle characteristics.

The TVS Ntorq is built on a high-rigidity underbone tubular frame. Its compact dimensions of 1861 x 710 x 1164 mm, combined with a 1285 mm wheelbase, give the scooter a planted yet nimble stance. A ground clearance of 155 mm and a kerb weight of 111 kilograms contribute to its easy manoeuvrability and rider-friendly dynamics.