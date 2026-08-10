EV Industry To Create 40 Million Jobs By 2030, Pay 45% More: Report

India's electric vehicle story is no longer just about what people will drive. It is increasingly about who will build, charge, service, manage and recycle those vehicles.

India's EV industry could create 30 million to 40 million jobs by 2030, according to Adecco India. And a surprisingly large share of these jobs may not be in traditional automobile factories.

Battery manufacturing, charging infrastructure, fleet operations, software, vehicle servicing and battery recycling are expected to become some of the biggest sources of new employment. Adecco India expects hiring in the sector to grow 15-20 per cent annually, with demand for specialised roles rising by around 35 per cent.

The study adds that most EV jobs may not be in car factories. Adecco India estimates that only around 10-15 per cent of the 30-40 million jobs will be direct jobs. The remaining 85-90 per cent will be indirect jobs.

This means the employment opportunity will extend far beyond people assembling electric cars, scooters and three-wheelers. Think charging stations. Battery maintenance. Fleet management. Software. Telematics. Customer support. Vehicle servicing. Driver training. Logistics. Battery recycling.

Manufacturing is still expected to remain the biggest employment engine, accounting for around 50-55 per cent of total EV hiring demand, according to Adecco India. But three areas are likely to grow particularly fast: battery manufacturing, EV infrastructure and the circular economy.

India's current EV adoption numbers already show why this ecosystem is expanding. The government's PM E-DRIVE dashboard showed more than 12.6 lakh electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers registered or temporarily registered under the scheme in 2025-26, as of July 2026. The current financial year has also seen more than 6.4 lakh such vehicles in the dashboard data as of July 27.

EV Job Market Landscape

The next EV job boom may not necessarily be restricted to the traditional automobile centres. Delhi's Rs 7,000-crore EV push shows where this is heading The Delhi EV Policy 2026 came into force on July 1. It includes purchase and scrappage incentives, charging infrastructure and tax and registration benefits for eligible EVs.

The policy is also more aggressive than simply offering subsidies. It also envisages around 30,000 charging points across the city. That has implications for jobs. Every new charger needs installation and maintenance. Every growing EV fleet needs technicians, operators and managers. Every electric vehicle eventually needs servicing. The EV economy, therefore, grows around the vehicle.

There is another reason this transition could be attractive to workers. Adecco India estimates that specialised EV talent could command salary premiums of up to 45 per cent compared with traditional internal-combustion-engine roles.

Companies may have access to people who understand conventional automobile engineering. But they increasingly need workers who understand batteries, power electronics, software, charging systems and connected mobility. And those skills are still relatively scarce.

Deepesh Gupta, Director and Head of General Staffing at Adecco India, said India's long-term opportunity lies in capturing a larger share of the global EV value chain. He pointed to India's growing presence in electric mobility, noting that the country currently contributes around 4 per cent of the global passenger-car EV industry and has a 17 per cent market share in two-wheelers.

But Gupta said India's competitiveness will depend as much on its talent pipeline as on manufacturing capacity. He also called for faster reskilling of conventional automobile workers, stronger industry-academia partnerships and greater investment in specialised technical education.

Naveen Gupta, Founder and CEO of Trev Mobility, sees the opportunity even more broadly. He said India's EV transition is not simply about replacing petrol and diesel vehicles with electric ones. It is about building an entirely new economic ecosystem around mobility.

From his company's experience, he said scaling an electric fleet requires people across operations, technology, driver training, charging management and service delivery. And that list will only grow.

As commercial fleets shift to EVs, companies will need people who can monitor battery performance, manage charging schedules, optimise routes and keep vehicles on the road. Software and telematics will become increasingly important too.

Contract Jobs Could Be First Step

Adecco India expects around 40-50 per cent of new hiring mandates to initially come through contractual and flexi-staffing arrangements before some of those roles become permanent. So the EV job boom may not immediately arrive in the form of millions of permanent payroll positions.

Adecco India expects the EV ecosystem to account for around 60 per cent of India's projected green jobs by 2030. For many workers, it could begin with contractual assignments, project-based work or specialised staffing. But those jobs could become a pathway into a much larger industry as EV adoption matures.