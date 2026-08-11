2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Review: Have Consumer Feedback Made It Special?

When a motorcycle is already well regarded, manufacturers usually face a dilemma: leave it untouched or tweak it without upsetting the balance. Aprilia has chosen the latter approach with the 2026 Tuono 457 Special Edition. Rather than chasing additional performance or loading it with more equipment, the Italian manufacturer has focused on addressing feedback from existing owners. On paper, the updates appear modest, but motorcycles are rarely judged by specification sheets alone. I spent time with the updated Tuono 457 to find out whether these revisions genuinely improve the overall ownership experience.

Design & Features

At first glance, the Tuono 457 Special Edition looks familiar, and that's not a bad thing. The sharp LED headlamp, exposed aluminium frame and muscular proportions continue to give it a distinctive streetfighter stance. However, spend a little more time around the motorcycle and the updates begin to reveal themselves.

The most obvious changes are the new graphics, a revised Aprilia logo and two fresh colour schemes, Mamba Black and Puma Grey, which lend the motorcycle a slightly fresher identity without altering its original design language. There's also a new windscreen up front. While it gives the front end a more complete appearance, it has also been introduced following customer feedback and offers a touch more wind protection during highway rides.

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The more meaningful revisions, however, are centred around rider comfort.

The handlebar has been raised by 10mm, while the seat height has also gone up by 10mm, taking the overall seat height to 810mm. These aren't headline-grabbing changes, but they subtly alter the riding triangle, making the rider's posture feel more natural without diluting the Tuono's sporty character.

Aprilia has also retuned the suspension by revising the spring characteristics with a greater emphasis on comfort. The intention is simple: improve ride quality over everyday roads while retaining the motorcycle's dynamic nature.

Another welcome addition is the adjustable front brake lever, allowing riders to tailor the reach according to their hand size and preference.

Mechanically, though, the motorcycle remains unchanged.

Power continues to come from the 457cc parallel-twin engine producing 47.6hp and 43.5Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slipper clutch. The aluminium twin-spar frame, which remains one of the strongest aspects of the Tuono's package, has also been carried over. Similarly, the electronics suite continues unchanged, offering ride-by-wire, three riding modes, traction control and dual-channel ABS.

Performance & Ride Experience

The biggest difference is apparent the moment you settle into the saddle.

The riding position still carries a sporty flavour, but the taller handlebar makes the posture feel slightly more upright than before. The change isn't dramatic, nor does it alter the motorcycle's character, but it does reduce some of the pressure on your wrists during longer stints.

The revised seat complements those ergonomic changes well. It is long and wide enough to allow easy movement while riding, and the updated cushioning delivers noticeably better comfort. Whether you're spending hours on the highway, shifting your body through corners or negotiating broken stretches of road, the improvements are easy to appreciate.

Thankfully, Aprilia has left the engine untouched.

The 457cc parallel-twin continues to be one of the highlights of this motorcycle. It feels eager throughout the rev range, delivering usable torque from low speeds while maintaining smooth and immediate power delivery as the revs climb. It's an engine that remains equally enjoyable in city traffic and on open highways, always encouraging you to explore a little further.

The suspension revisions also make their presence felt. Compared to the earlier motorcycle, the updated setup absorbs road imperfections with greater composure. Broken patches and sharper bumps are dealt more effectively, yet the motorcycle doesn't lose the confidence or stability that made the original enjoyable through corners.

Braking performance continues to inspire confidence. The setup offers progressive feel and adequate stopping power across a variety of riding conditions, while the adjustable front brake lever makes it easier to achieve a comfortable reach.

That said, not every opportunity has been taken.

Despite introducing an adjustable brake lever, the clutch lever remains non-adjustable. Given the emphasis on improving rider comfort, adding this feature would have completed the package.

The same applies to the accessories list. A USB charging socket and bi-directional quickshifter are both available, but only as optional extras. Considering that several rivals now offer similar equipment as standard, including them in the base package would have strengthened the Tuono's value proposition.

Verdict

The 2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition doesn't attempt to redefine the motorcycle. Instead, it focuses on refining the areas riders interact with every single day.

The revised ergonomics, more comfortable seat and retuned suspension all contribute towards making the motorcycle feel more accommodating without taking away its engaging personality. Equally important is what Aprilia hasn't changed. The lively parallel-twin engine, capable aluminium chassis and confidence-inspiring handling continue to be the Tuono's strongest attributes.

There are still a few omissions that prevent it from feeling like a completely rounded package. An adjustable clutch lever, along with standard-fit features such as a USB charging socket and bi-directional quickshifter, would have made the update even more compelling.

Priced at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition asks for a slight premium over before. However, for riders who value improved comfort and everyday usability as much as outright performance, the changes are more than cosmetic. They make the Tuono a more polished and better-resolved motorcycle while preserving the qualities that made it stand out in the first place.