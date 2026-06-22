Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition: Top 5 Highlights To Buy It For

On the occasion of the World Motorcycle Day, Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition went on sale in India. Great thing - it takes inspiration from the legendary 2006 Tuono 1000R. With the roll-out of the special edition, there are a slew of changes aimed at improving comfort and control. The updates focus on ergonomics and practicality, addressing earlier feedback to make the motorcycle easier to live with in daily use. With revised hardware and updated visuals, the motorcycle targets riders looking for performance along with manageability. Well, here are the top 5 highlights of the 2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 special edition, you would want to buy it for.

1. New Colourways

The Special Edition introduces Mamba Black and Puma Grey finishes. These draw visual cues from earlier Tuono models, particularly the 1000R. The updated graphics and revised logo treatment give the motorcycle a cleaner and more current look. The new colours help differentiate it from the standard model while keeping the street-focused identity intact.

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2. Flyscreen for Wind Protection

Aprilia has added a small flyscreen to improve wind protection at higher speeds. This addition supports better rider comfort during highway use by reducing direct wind impact on the torso. It is a functional update that enhances usability without altering the motorcycle's naked design.

3. Adjustable Brake Lever

The inclusion of an adjustable brake lever allows riders to fine-tune reach based on hand size and riding preference. This improves control, especially in urban stop-go conditions. It is a practical addition that adds to daily ride comfort and confidence.

4. Raised Handlebars

The handlebar height has been increased to offer a more upright riding posture. This change reduces strain on the wrists and shoulders and improves comfort over longer distances. It also helps in better maneuverability in city traffic.

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5. New Seat

The motorcycle now gets a revised rider seat designed for improved support over extended rides. The changes aim to distribute weight more evenly, reducing fatigue. This update is particularly useful for commuting as well as longer weekend rides.