World Motorcycle Day 2026: Oldest Motorcycle Brands With Over 100 Years Of History

World Motorcycle Day 2026 is an apt occasion to reflect on the legacy of some of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers that have shaped the global two-wheeler industry. With histories spanning more than a century, these brands have witnessed wars, economic downturns, and technological revolutions, yet continue to remain relevant.

Indian Motorcycle (1901)

Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle quickly established itself as a dominant force in the early years of motorcycling, often outperforming Harley-Davidson in sales. However, challenges during the post-war era led to a decline, and the company ceased operations in 1953. Attempts to revive the brand in the early 2000s were unsuccessful, but its fortunes changed after Polaris acquired it. Today, Indian Motorcycle has re-emerged as a strong global player with a steadily expanding lineup.

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Royal Enfield (1901)

Royal Enfield is among the oldest motorcycle brands still in continuous production, with a legacy spanning over 120 years. Originally a British manufacturer, the company transitioned to India in the late 1960s, where it found renewed growth. Over the decades, Royal Enfield has built a reputation for producing simple, durable, and character-rich motorcycles. Its modern portfolio blends retro design with contemporary engineering.

Norton Motorcycles (1902)

Norton Motorcycles was once a dominant name in racing and performance motorcycling, achieving significant success in the early 20th century. However, financial struggles and ownership changes led to its decline and eventual closure. The brand's naming rights changed hands multiple times, creating a complex history. Several revival attempts followed. Today, Norton operates under TVS Motor Company.

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Triumph Motorcycles (1902)

Triumph played a crucial role in shaping early motorcycle engineering, introducing one of the first purpose-built motorcycles in 1915. The brand enjoyed decades of success before financial troubles led to its collapse in the 1980s. Triumph made a strong comeback in the 1990s, focusing on modern engineering while retaining its classic appeal. Today, it stands as one of Europe's leading motorcycle manufacturers, known for a diverse lineup that caters to both enthusiasts and everyday riders.

Harley Davidson (1903)

Harley-Davidson remains one of the most enduring motorcycle brands in the world, having survived the Great Depression without going bankrupt. Known for its distinctive cruisers and strong brand identity, the company has navigated numerous challenges over the decades. Despite periods of uncertainty, Harley-Davidson has maintained its global appeal. With a wide range of motorcycles and a loyal customer base, the brand continues to hold a significant position in the international motorcycling landscape.