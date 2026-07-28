Royal Enfield Expands Flying Flea Touchpoints In Bengaluru, 10 New Outlets Inaugurated

Bringing the new electric motorcycle brand closer to its community across the city, Royal Enfield has expanded Flying Flea customer touchpoints in Bengaluru. In addition to its first store in Jayanagar, which opened on April 10, 2026, the brand is now adding 10 new retail touchpoints. The swift network expansion comes in response to the exceptional interest in the Flying Flea C6, the first motorcycle from the brand.

Strategically located, the new touchpoints will ensure easy accessibility to sales and after-sales support across key areas in Bengaluru. Underscoring Flying Flea's commitment to building a connected, convenient, and seamless ownership experience, a hub-and-spoke ecosystem has been designed to deliver efficient and reliable service. A dedicated service hub in BTM Layout provides specialised technical support, while multiple spoke centres across Bengaluru cater to routine service and maintenance requirements.

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Available in Storm Black and Flea Green colourways, the Flying Flea C6 is priced at Rs 2.79 Lakh (ex-showroom); Rs 1.99 Lakh (Battery-as-a-Service). Every FF.C6 comes with 24x7 Roadside Assistance.

The C6 is powered by a 3.91 kWh battery pack and has a claimed IDC range of 154 km. It uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 15.4kW and 60Nm, with Royal Enfield claiming a 0-60 kmph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 115 kmph.

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At 124 kg, the Flying Flea C6 is relatively light and slim, and it rides on large 19-inch wheels with narrow 90-section tyres, a setup that supports its urban focus. Equipment on the Flying Flea C6 includes a 3.5-inch circular colour TFT display, adjustable regenerative braking, five riding modes, lean-sensitive traction control, and dual-channel ABS.