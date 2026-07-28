Avore EX Electric Motorcycle Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Range, Features

Avore Electric, a new homegrown EV brand from Samarth E-Mobility, has officially launched its first electric motorcycle, the Avore Electric EX, with prices starting at Rs 1,24,999 (ex-showroom). Unveiled by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the EX series is built entirely on an indigenous technology platform and aims to bridge the gap between traditional motorcycle dynamics and modern EV intelligence.

The Avore EX series tackles range anxiety head-on with an impressive IDC-certified range of up to 260 km and eliminates the need for special charging infrastructure by integrating a 1500W onboard fast charger that plugs directly into standard household sockets. Bookings are open now for Rs 799, with deliveries slated to begin in two months.

Avore EX - Performance & Hardware

Avore is offering the motorcycle in three distinct variants: the EX 1, EX 2, and the flagship EX 2S. At the heart of the EX is a rare-earth-free Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), which pushes out a massive 250 Nm of peak wheel torque across the board for strong city and highway overtakes.

To improve handling and structural rigidity, the EX features an industry-first Integrated Motor + Swingarm Powertrain (Drive Link Arm). This architecture centralizes weight distribution, making the bike feel more planted and confident at higher speeds.

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Avore EX - Battery & Hassle-Free Charging

You won't need to hunt for dedicated EV charging stations or install an expensive wall box. The Avore EX utilizes a Flex Charge 1500W onboard fast charger, allowing you to plug the motorcycle into any standard 5A or 15A wall socket.

20% to 80% Charge: Approximately 2 hours.

0% to 100% Charge: Approximately 4 hours.

Warranty: The battery pack is backed by a 5-year/60,000 km warranty.

The battery utilizes a unique Split Pack Energy architecture, mounting the cells side-by-side to optimize thermal management and keep the center of gravity low.

Avore EX - Manual Gears & Smart Tech

Avore engineered the EX around its proprietary operating system, AVORE SENSE, which features an AI-powered companion to automatically track ride statistics and personalize the interaction.

For riders who miss the engagement of a traditional petrol motorcycle, the EX introduces Syft, a simulated manual gear mode that gives you direct control over power delivery. The tech suite is rounded out by the 'Apex' top performance mode, PAM+ park assist for tight maneuvering, Auto Indicator Cut-off, and signature tank lighting.

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Avore EX - Variant-by-Variant Comparison

Avore Electric EX 1 (Base Variant):

Maximum Power: Up to 7.5 kW

Top Speed: 100 km/h

Certified Range (IDC): 160 km

Aesthetics: Offered in single-tone paint schemes (Starlit Blue, Meteor Red, and Stellar Black).

Avore Electric EX 2 (Mid Variant):

Maximum Power: Up to 10.5 kW

Top Speed: 100 km/h

Certified Range (IDC): 255 km

Aesthetics: Offered in premium dual-tone paint schemes (Starlit Blue, Meteor Red, and Stellar Black).

Avore Electric EX 2S (Flagship Variant):