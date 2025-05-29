Suzuki e-Access Electric Scooter To Launch In India Next Month

The Suzuki e-Access is all set to be launched in the coming weeks, with the company confirming that prices will be announced next month. The e-Access is Suzuki's first ever electric two-wheeler and production of the scooter has already started at the company's plant in Haryana. While there is no date for the launch of the Suzuki e-Access, officials told us that Suzuki plans to launch the scooter in about 30 cities, which see a good demand for electric two-wheelers. Post which, Suzuki will launch the e-Access in other cities as well.

Sharing its name with the Access 125, the Suzuki e-Access is a new scooter ground up, with a dedicated EV platform, which could see more models being spawned. The scooter gets a 3.072 kWh LFP battery, which offers a claimed IDC range of 95 km and the motor makes 4.1 kW and 15 Nm. The scooter has a top speed of 71 kmph. Charging options include a standard portable charger and DC fast charging support. Using the bundled portable charger, the battery can be charged to 80 per cent in 4 hours and 30 minutes, and to 100 per cent in 6 hours and 42 minutes. DC fast charging significantly reduces downtime, achieving 80 per cent in just 1 hour and 12 minutes, and a full charge in 2 hours and 12 minutes.

To ensure a seamless ownership experience, Suzuki has announced plans to install DC fast chargers across dealerships in the 30 launch cities. Additionally, the company is equipping its service network with EV-specific tools and has already trained personnel to handle electric vehicles. Suzuki says its entire network will be EV-ready by the end of 2025.

In terms of features, the e-Access full LED lighting, 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends, a seat height of 765 mm, and a kerb weight of 122 kg. The scooter gets a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear. There is a 4.2-inch TFT LCD console along with Bluetooth/app connectivity, three riding modes and a USB charging port as well.

Pricing for the Suzuki e-Access is expected to be competitive, with ex-showroom prices likely to fall between Rs. 1.10 lakh and Rs. 1.30 lakh. This positions the scooter directly against other important models in the segment such as the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather Rizta and the Honda Activa e: