Priya Kapur Visits Sona Comstar's Chakan Plant In Maharashtra

Priya Kapur, Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, has shared a thoughtful reflection on the importance of people, craftsmanship and continuous learning following her recent visit to the company's manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. Taking to social media, Kapur highlighted how spending time on the shop floor and interacting with employees reinforced her belief that manufacturing excellence is ultimately driven by people.

Located at the heart of one of India's leading automotive manufacturing hubs, the Chakan facility serves customers across global markets. During her visit, Kapur observed the plant's operations and interacted with teams across the facility, noting that beyond advanced machinery and technology, it was the depth of knowledge and experience on the ground that left the strongest impression.

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Reflecting on her conversations with employees, Kapur noted that many team members of the Chakan plant have dedicated a significant part of their careers to Sona Comstar, building deep expertise that comes only through years of experience. She observed that their passion for continuous improvement and their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of manufacturing are fundamental to the company's culture and long-term success.

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Marking her first visit to the facility, Kapur also planted a sapling near the entrance of the plant as a symbolic reminder of the visit and expressed her hope that it would continue to grow alongside the team.

The reflection carries a broader message about the role of people in building world-class manufacturing organisations. While technology and innovation continue to transform the automotive industry, Kapur emphasised that lasting excellence is built by individuals whose expertise, dedication and pursuit of continuous improvement shape every product that leaves the factory floor.