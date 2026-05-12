"Mahabharat Will Look Small...": Irked Supreme Court Judge On Kapur Family Row

It just won't go away, the Kapur family spat over a Rs 30,000 crore inheritance.

On Tuesday afternoon Rani Kapur - the mother of businessman Sunjay Kapur, whose death playing polo in England in June last year triggered this bickering - moved the Supreme Court to stop the board of Raghuvanshi Investments Private Limited, or RIPL, from meeting on May 18. Kapur, 80, called the meeting a 'fraudulent attempt to bypass court-ordered mediation'.

RIPL holds a major part of the disputed family estate.

The plea was mentioned before a bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala, who remarked drily on the flood of petition and counter-petition between squabbling members of one of the richest families in the country. "We have entered into an arena. Mahabharat will look very small (compared to it). We will look into it," he said and listed it for hearing Thursday, i.e., May 14.

RECAP | '80 No Age To Fight': Top Court Pushes Mediation In Kapur Inheritance Row

Meanwhile, Rani Kapur also sought directions to Priya Kapur - who is Sunjay Kapur's third wife - to restrain from interfering with the functioning of the family trust" till mediation is completed.

On May 1 counsel for Priya Kapur called the Delhi High Court's interim order - directing status quo on the estate as 'routine' and 'balanced' - and stressed preservation of assets had been voluntarily offered by his client during the proceedings.

Last week the court appointed ex-Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to mediate.

The mediation pertains to the RK Trust and companies linked to Sona Comstar and the Kapur family; Rani Kapur had filed a civil suit in the High Court seeking to declare the trust "illegal, void, and the result of fraud, forgery, and undue influence".

The process does not cover the late businessman's will, which is the subject of a separate legal fight between Priya Kapur and Kian and Samaira Kapoor, the children Sunjay Kapur had with his second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor.

RECAP | In Sunjay Kapur 30,000-Crore Estate Row, Relief For Karisma Kapoor's Kids

Nevertheless, all family members involved in the dispute have agreed to appear, including Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor, who have accused Priya Kapur of forging Sunjay Kapur's will.

RECAP | 'Conduct Yourselves With Dignity': Court Scolds Sunjay Kapur's Wife, Sister

Yet another case involves Priya Kapur and Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, and a web of allegedly defamatory remarks. In February an exasperated Delhi High Court demanded the two sides "conduct themselves with dignity". "We expect you not to make any public statements against each other... this is what the court expects," the quarrelling duo was told.

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