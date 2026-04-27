'80 No Age To Fight': Top Court Pushes Mediation In Kapur Inheritance Row

- Rani Kapur moved Supreme Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdeva Kapur in Rs 30,000 crore inheritance row
- Supreme Court issued notice and urged parties to pursue mediation, citing Rani Kapur's age and dispute nature
- Rani Kapur alleges fraudulent creation of RK Family Trust divested her of estate and control over Sona Group
In a fresh turn in the ongoing Kapur family dispute over Rs 30,000 crore inheritance battle, the 80-year-old matriarch Rani Kapur has moved the Supreme Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdeva Kapur, seeking urgent interim relief and protection of assets linked to the RK Family Trust and associated companies.
The top court on Monday issued notice on Rani Kapur's plea and indicated that it would hear the matter on merits, while strongly encouraging the parties to explore mediation.
A bench led by Justice J.B. Pardiwala observed that given the nature of the dispute and the age of the petitioner, an amicable resolution would be in the best interest of all parties.
“Why are you all fighting? This is not the age for your client to fight…go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste…You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight," Justice Pardiwala said.
The dispute arises from a suit filed by Rani Kapur challenging the creation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust. She has alleged that the trust was constituted fraudulently and used to divest her of her entire estate, including control over Sona Group companies.
The Supreme Court noted that Rani Kapur has argued that both movable and immovable assets need protection due to the risk of diversion.
While issuing notice to Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor's kids Samaira and Kiaan, Mandira Kapur and several other persons, the top court noted that this could turn into a long-drawn litigation.
Mediation should be pursued to arrive at a peaceful resolution, even as the court remains prepared to hear the case on merits, Justice Pardiwala observed.
- In her petition, Rani Kapur has sought multiple directions from the court, including:
- Restraining Priya Sachdeva Kapur and her associates from dealing with or interfering in the assets, estate, and affairs of the RK Family Trust and certain closely held companies.
- Preventing distribution or utilisation of funds, dividends, bonuses, and other financial benefits from these companies.
- Directing disclosure of:
- All assets and companies linked directly or indirectly to the trust,
- Original documents related to the trust's creation,
- Minutes and resolutions of trustees since October 2017,
- Detailed financial statements of the trust and associated companies
The plea comes after Rani Kapur failed to get interim relief from high court where she has sought dissolution of RK Trust.
She has also sought freezing of assets tied to the RK Trust and entities linked to late businessman Sunjay Kapur. The Supreme Court will take up the matter for hearing next week.