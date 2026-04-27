'80 No Age To Fight': Top Court Pushes Mediation In Kapur Inheritance Row

In a fresh turn in the ongoing Kapur family dispute over Rs 30,000 crore inheritance battle, the 80-year-old matriarch Rani Kapur has moved the Supreme Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdeva Kapur, seeking urgent interim relief and protection of assets linked to the RK Family Trust and associated companies.

The top court on Monday issued notice on Rani Kapur's plea and indicated that it would hear the matter on merits, while strongly encouraging the parties to explore mediation.

A bench led by Justice J.B. Pardiwala observed that given the nature of the dispute and the age of the petitioner, an amicable resolution would be in the best interest of all parties.

“Why are you all fighting? This is not the age for your client to fight…go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste…You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight," Justice Pardiwala said.

The dispute arises from a suit filed by Rani Kapur challenging the creation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust. She has alleged that the trust was constituted fraudulently and used to divest her of her entire estate, including control over Sona Group companies.

The Supreme Court noted that Rani Kapur has argued that both movable and immovable assets need protection due to the risk of diversion.

While issuing notice to Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor's kids Samaira and Kiaan, Mandira Kapur and several other persons, the top court noted that this could turn into a long-drawn litigation.

Mediation should be pursued to arrive at a peaceful resolution, even as the court remains prepared to hear the case on merits, Justice Pardiwala observed.