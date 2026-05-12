"Comrades... No Banners, Posters, Please": Vijay's TVK Makes Appeal

Tamil Nadu's new chief minister - superstar actor Vijay - began the day by shutting down 717 state-run liquor shops located within 500 metres of schools, places of worship, or bus stands.

In the afternoon, he banned comrades of his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam from placing "banners, posters, or anything of the sort... in public places... in ways that cause hindrance to public or traffic on occasions like birthdays or for family events".

"Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was founded with the sole aim of the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. Everyone must remember the esteemed chief minister, who is a victorious leader... who has earned the unanimous trust of the people, has entrusted us with a great responsibility," the party said on X.

"We hereby inform... that strict action will be taken against anyone who behaves in a manner that causes hindrance to the public through banners, celebrations, or anything else."

தலைமை நிலையச் செயலக அறிவிப்பு



கழகத் தோழர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம்.



தமிழ்நாட்டு மக்களின் நலன் ஒன்றையே குறிக்கோளாகக் கொண்டு தொடங்கப்பட்டதுதான் தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகம். தமிழ்நாட்டு மக்களின் ஏகோபித்த நம்பிக்கையைப் பெற்ற, தமிழ்ச் சொந்தங்களின் குடும்பத்தில் ஒருவராக இருக்கக்கூடிய… — TVK Party HQ (@TVKPartyHQ) May 12, 2026

If followed, and enforced where it is not, the diktat is a welcome change in a political environment that sees public spaces as free-for-all branding opportunities, with larger-than-life posters of senior leaders or local reps often dotting the cityscape.

And, just as frequently, politicians - or even those with thugs at their call and with links to political leaders - put up posters, banners, and large-scale installations to celebrate birthdays or other life events, often spending lakhs of taxpayers' money.

The liquor shop shutdown

Earlier today Vijay ordered the closure of 717 state-run liquor shops operated by TASMAC, or the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation. These are to be shut within two weeks.

RECAP | New Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, New 'Liquor Ban': Vijay Shuts 717 Shops

TASMAC currently operates 4,765 liquor shops in the state, 276 are near places of worship, 186 are near educational institutions, and 255 are near bus stands," the government said.

The trust vote nears

The TVK leader is expected to face a trust vote later this week, possibly as soon as Thursday.

ALSO READ | 'Wagging Your Tails At Ruling Party': AIADMK's Jab As Rebels Inch To TVK

Despite a stunning election debut - his party won 108 of the state's 234 seats, breaking Dravidian giants DMK and AIADMK's 62-year stranglehold - his fledgling government is propped up by the Congress, two Left parties, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. Those four parties have added 11 seats to the TVK's tally, taking it past the majority mark of 118 seats.

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