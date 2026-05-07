Ex-Chief Justice DY Chandrachud To Mediate In Kapur vs Kapoor Case

Former chief justice of India DY Chandrachud has been appointed a mediator by the Supreme Court in the dispute over a family trust at the centre of a legal battle over the Rs 30,000 crore fortune left behind by businessman Sunjay Kapur after his death in June last year.

The mediation pertains only to the RK Trust, or the Rani Kapur Family Trust, and other companies linked to Sona Comstar and the Kapur family; not Kapur's will. Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, had filed a civil suit in the Delhi High Court seeking to declare the trust "illegal, void, and the result of fraud, forgery, and undue influence".

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All family members involved in the dispute have agreed to appear for mediation for the trust. This includes Samaira and Kiaan, children of Sunjay Kapur's second wife Karishma Kapoor. They said that their forgery case will go on separately from the trust.

Priya Kapur, his third wife, told the court that her late husband's mother, Rani Kapur, should "stop washing dirty linen in public", referring to public remarks on the case.

The Supreme Court requested the parties to refrain from going public over the dispute. "Don't make it murkier," it said, urging the family to sit for mediation with a positive mindset.

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Justice JB Pardiwala observed that the dispute should be solved within family, with the court asking the family members not to speak to the media or post such matters on social media.

Rani Kapur's counsel Shyam Diwan urged the court that she is not stopped from entering the family's farmhouse in Delhi's Rajokri. To this, Priya Kapur said she was welcome there and no one would stop her.

Rani Kapur's counsel also sought that she should not be alienated by Priya Kapur.