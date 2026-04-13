Priya Sachdev Shares Sunjay Kapur's Handwritten Note On 1st Wedding Anniversary After His Death: "Our Story Isn't Over"

Priya Sachdev has penned an emotional tribute to her late husband Sunjay Kapur on what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary, even as a legal dispute over his estate continues to unfold.

Taking to Instagram, Priya shared a series of photographs from their wedding ceremony in 2017. The photos capture moments from their traditional Punjabi wedding, with Priya dressed in an orange and gold Banarasi kurta set, while Sunjay Kapur is seen in a white kurta paired with a pink turban.

The couple is seen offering prayers, taking pheras, and posing together as newlyweds. One of the images also features readings from the Guru Granth Sahib.

Priya's Emotional Note

Alongside the photographs, Priya included a deeply personal note, recalling memories from their years together. She also shared a handwritten message that Sunjay had penned for her on their seventh anniversary.

It read: "Us. This is just the beginning of our time together. To 7 years of marriage and to 7 more lives together. I read this quote somewhere and I don't know who to credit for it: 'And if I could live life again, I would repeat every mistake so long as it leads me back to you.'"

Marking the milestone, Priya wrote, "Happy Anniversary, J. Last year, on our 8th, we celebrated with your Dosco school friends. It was loud, warm, full of laughter. You looked at me and said you wanted us to be together for the next seven lifetimes. I am holding you to that, J."

She continued, "On our 7th, you wrote the most beautiful note for me-the most precious gift. I have carried every word with me, and I always will. You were not just my husband-you were my soulmate, my safe place, my heartbeat. With you, I found home. Loving you was the easiest and most beautiful thing I have ever known. You made the ordinary feel magical."

Concluding her heartfelt message, Priya added, "You are not in my past, my love. You are waiting for me in my future. Our story isn't over. Happy Anniversary, my forever," before saying, "PS: I love you. Always."

Sunjay Kapur's Estate

Her tribute comes at a time when matters surrounding Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000-crore estate have reportedly turned contentious. Following his death, Priya is said to have claimed that he transferred his entire estate to her, a claim that is now being contested in court.

On one side of the dispute are Sunjay's mother and sister, along with the children he shared with actor Karisma Kapoor, while Priya stands on the other.

For the unversed, Priya Sachdev was Sunjay Kapur's third wife. He was previously married to Nandita Mahtani in 1996, and later to Karisma Kapoor in 2003. His marriage to Karisma ended in 2016, and the former couple share two children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor. Priya and Sunjay, who tied the knot in 2017, also have a son together, Azarias Kapur.

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