Influencer Arrested For Social Media Posts Against Sunjay Kapur's Family

A social media influencer has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly posting objectionable posts against Sunjay Kapur's family after the businessman's death. The accused has been identified as Dr Neelam Singh, who is known by his handle "The Skin Doctor" sources said.

The accused has been questioned and subsequently taken into custody, they said.

The police action came after a complaint was lodged in connection with the social media posts at Delhi's Vasant Kunj police station on behalf of the Kapur family.

Acting on the complaint, police initiated legal action and arrested the influencer.

Further investigation is in progress.

Read: "Mahabharat Will Look Small...": Irked Supreme Court Judge On Kapur Family Row

Sunjay Kapur, who died in London in June last year, has left behind an inheritance worth Rs 30,000 crore. A protracted legal battle is being fought over it by his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, and his children from his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor -- Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor.

Last month, the Delhi High Court restrained Priya Kapur from selling Sunjay Kapur's assets and operation of his bank accounts. The court said his assets must be "preserved" and not "dissipated" as the legal dispute unfolds.

Read: In Sunjay Kapur 30,000-Crore Estate Row, Relief For Karisma Kapoor's Children

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has appointed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as a mediator who would look into the issues involving RK Trust and companies linked to Sona Comstar and the Kapur family.

Sunjay Kapur, 53, died in London on June 12, 2025 while playing polo. While initial reports suggested cardiac arrest, there were also claims of anaphylactic shock and "conspiracy" behind his death. But the British medical authorities have confirmed that he died of natural causes.

Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor have accused Priya Kapur of forging their father's will and submitting an incomplete list of his assets. Several high-value items have been omitted in the list, they have claimed.