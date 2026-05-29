Ankita Lokhande Wears Hijab During Abu Dhabi Vacation, Trolls Target Her

Popular television and film actress Ankita Lokhande triggered the Internet's ire when she shared pictures of her wearing a hijab from her Abu Dhabi vacation with husband, businessman Vicky Jain on social media a couple of days ago.

In the carousel post, Ankita is seen wearing a hijab (a headscarf that many Muslim women wear to maintain modesty in public) in more than one picture while exploring the beauty of Abu Dhabi with Vicky Jain.

Ankita captioned the pictures, "Just a little Abu Dhabi love from my camera roll. Exploring, laughing and making memories."

A large section of the Internet questioned whether she had converted to Islam after she shared pictures in a hijab. Here are the comments:

"Did she convert to Islam?" wrote one.

"Why is she wearing a hijab?" wrote another.

"Disappointed. Kabhi kisi Muslim celebrity ne kyon nahi kiya Hindu culture ko promote?" read a third comment.

"#Shameful act," wrote another.

While one section of the Internet targeted her faith based on her outfit, others simply praised her beauty.

"Hijab mein pyaari lag rahi ho," wrote a fan.

"World ki best jodi — Ankitaji aur Jain Sahab ki," wrote another.

This is not the first time Ankita Lokhande has faced criticism for wearing a hijab. In 2025, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a hijab and greeting people with "Adaab," which also sparked reactions online.

Ankita Lokhande became a household name with her breakthrough role as Archana in the popular television series Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The show became one of the most loved daily soaps of its time. Ankita was paired opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Later, Ankita transitioned to films, appearing in movies such as Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3. She is also a regular on reality shows.

Ankita and Vicky married on December 14, 2021.