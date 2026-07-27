Honda Rebel 300 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison: Price, Specs, Features

The Honda Rebel 300 is finally showcased in the Indian market, and the Japanese marque has confirmed to launch it shortly in the country. While the buzz is already strong around the motorcycle on the internet, the primary reason for the same is the motorcycle it will rival - Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Of course, the Honda Rebel 300 and Royal Enfield Meteor 350 follow different approaches to the cruiser formula. While the Rebel 300 focuses on a lightweight design, modern engineering, and an accessible riding experience, the Meteor 350 brings Royal Enfield's classic styling with a focus on relaxed cruising and touring. So, how different are they? Let's find out in this read.

RE Meteor 350 Vs Honda Rebel 300: Design & Styling

The Honda Rebel 300 follows a minimalist bobber-inspired design with a low-slung stance, compact proportions, and blacked-out styling elements. Designed as an entry-level casual cruiser, it focuses on a distinctive appearance with an emphasis on simplicity and accessibility.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 follows a more traditional cruiser design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebars, chrome elements, and a relaxed riding posture. It carries Royal Enfield's classic retro design language and is positioned as a motorcycle suited for both daily riding and longer weekend journeys.

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Honda Rebel 300 Vs RE Meteor 350: Seat Height

Yes, the Honda Rebel 300 is a clear winner here, with a rather approachable seat height of just 690 mm, making it approachable for a wide range of riders. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has a slightly higher seat height of 765 mm, which isn't tall in any way, if we compare it regular set of motorcycles.

RE Meteor 350 Vs Honda Rebel 300: Engine & Specs

The Honda Rebel 300 is powered by a 286cc liquid-cooled engine producing around 30 HP and 27.5 Nm as its max output. It will be available in Standard and E-Clutch variants, offering riders a choice between a conventional setup and a more convenient clutch system.

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The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is powered by a 349cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine producing around 20.22 HP against a peak torque of 27 Nm. Paired to a five-speed gearbox, the engine focuses on relaxed power delivery and comfortable cruising rather than a spirited behaviour.

Honda Rebel 300 Vs RE Meteor 350: Features & Comfort

The Honda Rebel 300 gets a compact cruiser design focused on ease of use. Its low seat height, lightweight proportions, and relaxed riding position make it suitable for riders looking for an approachable motorcycle. The Rebel 300 further gets all-LED lighting with a round LED headlamp, sleek turn signals, and tail lamp. Moreover, it gets assist & slipper clutch, reducing clutch lever effort and preventing rear-wheel hopping during quick downshifts. Besides, there is a digital console with a negative-display LCD instrument cluster with a gear position indicator and fuel gauge.

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The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes equipped with features such as a semi-digital instrument cluster, Tripper navigation (depending on variant), dual-channel ABS, and a comfortable riding position designed for longer rides. Its larger fuel tank and touring-focused accessories further add to its long-distance capability.

Honda Rebel 300 Vs RE Meteor 350: Who Should Buy What?

The Honda Rebel 300 is suited for riders looking for an entry-level cruiser with modern styling, accessible ergonomics, and easy everyday usability.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is aimed at riders who prefer a classic cruiser design, relaxed performance, and a motorcycle designed around comfortable cruising.

Both motorcycles follow the cruiser formula but appeal to different preferences. The Rebel 300 focuses on accessibility and modern design, while the Meteor 350 combines traditional styling with touring-friendly characteristics.